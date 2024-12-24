Maruti to Mercedes: Carmakers expect 2025 to be the year of EVs in India

2025 is likely to see several electric cars, mostly in SUV form, launch in India. Starting from January, when at least seven EVs are confirmed to launch within a span of couple of weeks, the Indian auto market is expected to witness a major influx of electric cars in next 12 months. From the e Vitara , Maruti Suzuki's first electric car, to the electric G-Wagon SUV from Mercedes Benz: 2025 will offer electric cars for every segment. According to several carmakers, the new year is expected to be the year of the electric cars in India.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which has been known as the Auto Expo, will see most of the seven EV launches. The event will be held from January 17 to January 22 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Several carmakers, including the likes of BYD, JSW MG Motor are expected to showcase global EV models during the Auto Expo. The long list of EVs to launch in India shows that electric vehicles remain the major focus of carmakers to offer sustainable mobility.

Major upcoming EV launches in India in 2025

"India is now achieving a global scale. We see immense potential in the long-term growth of the Indian automobile industry. As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey from 2 million to 4 million capacity, we plan to achieve in the next 7-8 years what we accomplished in the last 40 years," Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India, told PTI. Maruti will drive in the e Vitara electric SUV which was showcased as the eVX Concept car in the last edition of the Auto Expo held in January 2023.

Tata Motors is also aiming to increase its market share in the EV segment with a slew of launches planned for 2025. The carmaker is expected to launch the Harrier EV as well as the electric version of the Safari SUV next year. Tata is also likely to showcase the EV version of the Sierra SUV soon. "Tata Motors is in a strong position to make the most of key shifts in the industry, from the growing demand for greener, emission-friendly powertrains to safer cars and SUVs. "In the EV space, we are focused on strengthening our leadership while tapping into the rising opportunities," Shailesh Chandra, MD at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, was quoted by PTI.

Also Read : 10 upcoming electric cars expected to launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

JSW MG Motor will kick off 2025 with the launch of the Cyberster electric sports car in January. The carmaker already offers models like the ZS EV, Comet EV and Windsor EV. The Windsor EV has been the best-selling electric car in India for the last two consecutive months. This makes MG optimistic about its growth in the EV segment in 2025. Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, told PTI, “With a significant shift towards electric vehicles, which is expected to grow by threefold in 2025, our focus on NEVs (new energy vehicles) will remain central to our business strategy to make the EV segment more attractive and accessible."

Besides Maruti, Tata and MG, Hyundai Motor is also gearing up to launch the Creta EV in India in January. Hyundai already offers electric cars like Ioniq 5 in India. Mahindra will also officially launch the BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs in January which made debut in November this year.

EVs to launch in luxury segment

In the luxury segment, Mercedes Benz continues to lead the pack in the EV business as well. In 2025, the German auto giant plans to drive in more electric cars starting with the electric G-Class SUV and the new EQS SUV. Mercedes expects to carry on the growth momentum it gathered in 2024. "We expect to continue this BEV adoption in 2025 as well, with new BEVs lined up for launches like the EQS SUV 450 5-Seater and the electric G-Class. We expect BEV adoption to accelerate with more launches and availability of a wider portfolio for customers to choose from," Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO at Mercedes-Benz India, said.

2024 is all set to be the best year for Mercedes-Benz in terms of growth in the EV segment. Between January and September, the carmaker has sold more than 800 electric cars with a growth rate of 80 per cent.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: