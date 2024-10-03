Ola S1 electric scooter now costs just 50,000. Check details

Ola Electric has announced massive discounts on its electric scooters.
The most affordable electric scooter, the S1X now costs just ₹49,999 ex-showroom.
Earlier, the S1X was priced at ₹84,999 ex-showroom.
However, the company stated that the offer is valid till the stock lasts.
Additionally, the other models in Ola S1 range get discounts of ₹10,000 along with additional benefits of ₹21,000.
The additional benefits include exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000 and over 140 MoveOS features worth ₹6,000.
Ola is also offering eight years of battery warranty that cost ₹7,000 and hypercharging credit worth ₹3,000.
Currently, the market share of Ola Electric is dipping.
The brand recently announced that they will be expanding their dealer network and will also work on improving their service.