Ola S1 electric scooter now costs just 50,000. Check details

Published Oct 03, 2024

Ola Electric has announced massive discounts on its electric scooters.

The most affordable electric scooter, the S1X now costs just 49,999 ex-showroom. 

Earlier, the S1X was priced at 84,999 ex-showroom. 

However, the company stated that the offer is valid till the stock lasts. 

Additionally, the other models in Ola S1 range get discounts of 10,000 along with additional benefits of 21,000. 

 The additional benefits include exchange bonus of up to 5,000 and over 140 MoveOS features worth 6,000. 

Ola is also offering eight years of battery warranty that cost 7,000 and hypercharging credit worth 3,000.

Currently, the market share of Ola Electric is dipping. 

The brand recently announced that they will be expanding their dealer network and will also work on improving their service.
