LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 24, 2024: Ola MoveOS 5 beta roll out to start tomorrow. Here are the new features
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on December 24, 2024: Ola MoveOS 5 will bring in a host of new features to the S1 range of electric scooters.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
24 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ola MoveOS 5 beta roll out to start tomorrow. Here are the new features
- Customers who register for beta testing will get the MoveOS 5 first.
24 Dec 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: MG Cyberster EV details revealed ahead of launch in January. Check engine, performance, top speed and specifications
- MG Cyberster and will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will become the most expensive car in MG's India lineup.
24 Dec 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Ampere electric scooter maker joins Ola Electric and Ather Energy, files IPO papers
- Greaves Electric plans to invest the IPO proceeds into product research and development and build battery assembly capabilities, with a smaller portion earmarked to boost manufacturing capacity.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
24 Dec 2024, 07:55 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Toyota Camry rivalling Skoda Superb available with massive year-end discounts. Here's how much
- Skoda Superb is available with benefits worth ₹18 lakh, including cash discounts and insurance offers.
24 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: NHAI identifies nearly 13,800 black spots on national highways across India, permanently rectifies 4,777 patches
- The government has identified 13,795 black spots on national highways across India and out of these, short-term rectification has been completed on 9,525 black spots, while 4,777 black spot patches have been permanently rectified.
First Published Date: 24 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST