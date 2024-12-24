HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today December 24, 2024: Ola Moveos 5 Beta Roll Out To Start Tomorrow. Here Are The New Features
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 24, 2024: Ola MoveOS 5 beta roll out to start tomorrow. Here are the new features

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
NHAI
Latest news on December 24, 2024: Ola MoveOS 5 will bring in a host of new features to the S1 range of electric scooters. (HT_PRINT)
NHAI
Latest news on December 24, 2024: Ola MoveOS 5 will bring in a host of new features to the S1 range of electric scooters.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
24 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Ola MoveOS 5 beta roll out to start tomorrow. Here are the new features

  • Customers who register for beta testing will get the MoveOS 5 first.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 09:09 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: MG Cyberster EV details revealed ahead of launch in January. Check engine, performance, top speed and specifications

  • MG Cyberster and will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will become the most expensive car in MG's India lineup.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 08:11 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Ampere electric scooter maker joins Ola Electric and Ather Energy, files IPO papers

  • Greaves Electric plans to invest the IPO proceeds into product research and development and build battery assembly capabilities, with a smaller portion earmarked to boost manufacturing capacity.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6e
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
24 Dec 2024, 07:55 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Toyota Camry rivalling Skoda Superb available with massive year-end discounts. Here's how much

  • Skoda Superb is available with benefits worth 18 lakh, including cash discounts and insurance offers.
Read the full story here

24 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: NHAI identifies nearly 13,800 black spots on national highways across India, permanently rectifies 4,777 patches

  • The government has identified 13,795 black spots on national highways across India and out of these, short-term rectification has been completed on 9,525 black spots, while 4,777 black spot patches have been permanently rectified.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 24 Dec 2024, 07:16 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.