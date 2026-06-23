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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 30,000

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets a price hike of up to 30,000

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 23 Jun 2026, 09:12 am
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  • Maruti Suzuki has increased prices for the e Vitara electric SUV in India, first revision since launch. The maximum rise is 30,000, while the base variant remains at 15.99 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.99 lakh with BaaS, along with ₹3.99 per km battery rental
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
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₹21,000/ month
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Maruti Suzuki has increased the prices of the e Vitara, marking the first price revision for the electric SUV since it was launched in India earlier this year. The price hike is applicable to select variants, while the entry-level version continues to retain its original sticker price.

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The maximum increase stands at 30,000, with higher-spec variants bearing the largest revisions. The base Delta variant equipped with the 49 kWh battery pack remains unchanged at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, prices of the larger battery variants have been revised upwards.

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Following the latest revision, the e Vitara range now starts at 15.99 lakh and extends beyond the 20 lakh mark for the top-spec variants. The price adjustment comes weeks after Maruti Suzuki announced a portfolio-wide price increase of up to 30,000, citing rising input costs.

Battery options and range

The e Vitara is offered with two battery pack options: a 49 kWh unit and a larger 61 kWh pack. Depending on the variant, the electric SUV offers a claimed driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge. The model is available with multiple technology and safety features, including connected car technology, a dual-screen setup, ADAS functions, and a comprehensive suite of safety equipment.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara rivals

As Maruti Suzuki's first all-electric passenger vehicle for the Indian market, the e Vitara competes with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

New electric MPV under development

Alongside the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is also working on a new electric MPV, internally codenamed YMC. Despite the heavy camouflage, the YMC's overall silhouette suggests a practical MPV design with a long roofline and upright proportions aimed at maximising interior space. Spy images reveal squared wheel arches, aerodynamic-style wheels and conventional pull-type door handles. The large glass area further points towards a spacious cabin with an emphasis on passenger comfort.

At the rear, the prototype features a flat tailgate, rear wiper and a chunky bumper. The front-end design appears to borrow some styling cues from the e Vitara, particularly around the bumper and grille section. While technical details remain under wraps, the electric MPV is expected to share components with Maruti Suzuki's growing EV portfolio and could become the brand's second all-electric offering after the e Vitara.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 23 Jun 2026, 09:11 am IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara electric cars EV electric vehicles
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