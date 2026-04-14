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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Gets Price Hike Of Up To 43,500

Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to 43,500

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 14 Apr 2026, 13:02 pm
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Mahindra has increased prices for the three-door Thar SUV by up to 43,500 across most variants. The base diesel model remains at 9.99 lakh despite these broader hikes.

Mahindra Thar Facelift
Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to ₹43,500
Mahindra Thar Facelift
Mahindra Thar gets price hike of up to ₹43,500
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Indian automaker Mahindra recently announced a price hike for its three-door off-road SUV, the Thar, by up to 43,500. The price hike is applicable across variants except the AXT 2WD 1.5L Diesel with manual transmission, which continues to boast a starting ex-showroom price of 9.99 lakh.

Mahindra Thar: Price Revision

The top model of the Mahindra Thar has witnessed the steepest price hike, compared to other models. The LXT 4WD AT with the diesel engine gets a price hike of 43,500, from 17.19 lakh to 17.62 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The petrol LXT 4WD AT variant follows closely, with a price hike of 41,500, from 16.45 lakh to 16.86 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

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Additionally, the LXT 4WD MT variant with the diesel powertrain received a price hike of 39,500, from 15.69 lakh to 16.08 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The LXT 4WD MT variant with the petrol powertrain received a price hike of 37,500, from 14.89 lakh to 15.26 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Notably, the LXT 2WD MT variant with the 1.5L diesel powertrain witnessed a price hike of 30,500, from 12.39 lakh to 12.69 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar: Engine Specs

The Mahindra Thar is powered by three different engine options: a 1.5L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with CRDe producing approximately 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, a 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine with CRDe producing 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, and a 2.0L mStallion turbocharged petrol engine producing 150 bhp and up to 320 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Kia confirms Syros EV for India; launch expected in 2026

Mahindra Thar: Features

The Mahindra Thar gets multiple features in its arsenal, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera, rear AC vents, cruise control, one-touch up-and-down power window for the driver, and a front armrest, among other features.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Apr 2026, 12:54 pm IST

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