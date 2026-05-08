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Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets ‘Star Edition’ pack at 20,000

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 08 May 2026, 08:45 am
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  • Maruti Suzuki has added a Star Edition accessory pack to the Eeco, priced at 19,999 for select variants.

maruti suzuki eeco star
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition adds cosmetic and accessory upgrades to the 5-seater AC and CNG variants.
maruti suzuki eeco star
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition adds cosmetic and accessory upgrades to the 5-seater AC and CNG variants.
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Maruti Suzuki has expanded the Eeco line-up with a new Star Edition package, giving the van a more styled appearance without changing its mechanical package. The new accessory bundle is available on the Maruti Suzuki Eeco 5-seater AC and 5-seater AC CNG variants, and it costs 20,000 over the standard vehicle price. Maruti says the package carries a claimed value of 37,000, but it is being sold at a special price of 19,999.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition: Extra styling

The Star Edition package is aimed at buyers who want a slightly more premium look in a vehicle that is otherwise known mainly for practicality. It adds 18 accessories in total, covering both the exterior and the cabin. On the outside, the list includes a rear spoiler, fog lamps with garnish, wheel covers, door visors, mud flaps and chrome badging.

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Also Read : Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Performance and pricing comparison

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition: Cabin changes

Inside, Maruti has added seat covers along with an interior styling kit. The company is also offering body-coloured bumpers with the package. These are available in Metallic Glistening Grey and Metallic Brisk Blue finishes, giving buyers a couple of visual options depending on the variant and colour choice.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition: Price and availability

The new package sits above the regular Eeco pricing. The 5-seater AC variant is listed at 5.54 lakh, while the 5-seater AC CNG version is priced at 6.36 lakh. Both figures are ex-showroom. The Star Edition is expected to be sold through select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki new mystery SUV spotted testing alongside Brezza facelift

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Star Edition: Engine remains unchanged

There are no mechanical updates with this package. The Eeco continues with its 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 81 bhp and 105 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The CNG version produces 70.67 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. That means the Star Edition focuses only on appearance and accessories, not performance.

The Eeco remains one of Maruti Suzuki’s strongest utility vehicles in India. It continues to appeal to both commercial users and some of the private buyers because of its simple layout, practical cabin and low running-cost image.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 May 2026, 08:45 am IST

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