Top 5 middleweight adventure tourers in India under 20 lakh

Published Jul 29, 2025

The Honda XL750 Transalp is the most accessible on this list, priced at 10.99 lakh

Power comes from a 755cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, making 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm

The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is priced from 14.40 lakh and comes in two variants

Its 888cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque

The BMW F 900 GS Adventure is a muscular tourer bike you can buy at 15.10 lakh

It is powered by an 895cc parallel-twin making 103 bhp and 95 Nm of torque 

The KTM 890 Adventure R is among the most extreme ADVs in India, priced at 15.80 lakh

At 18.33 lakh, the Ducati DesertX carries the most premium price tag on this list

Its 937cc liquid-cooled L-Twin with desmodronic valves makes 110 bhp and 93 Nm of torque
