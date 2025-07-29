Top 5 middleweight adventure tourers in India under 20 lakh

The Honda XL750 Transalp is the most accessible on this list, priced at ₹10.99 lakh
Power comes from a 755cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crank, making 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm
The 2024 Triumph Tiger 900 is priced from ₹14.40 lakh and comes in two variants
Its 888cc liquid-cooled inline-triple engine makes 90.5 bhp and 75 Nm of torque
The BMW F 900 GS Adventure is a muscular tourer bike you can buy at ₹15.10 lakh
It is powered by an 895cc parallel-twin making 103 bhp and 95 Nm of torque
The KTM 890 Adventure R is among the most extreme ADVs in India, priced at ₹15.80 lakh
At ₹18.33 lakh, the Ducati DesertX carries the most premium price tag on this list
Its 937cc liquid-cooled L-Twin with desmodronic valves makes 110 bhp and 93 Nm of torque