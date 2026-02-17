Maruti Suzuki e Vitara launched in India at 10.99 lakh, gets 543 km range

Maruti Suzuki has launched its first fully-electric vehicle in India at an introductory price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS), where the battery EMI has been set at ₹3.99 per km. The introductory price will be valid till March 31, 2026, while the electric car will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium dealership line, Nexa. Currently, the company has only revealed the price of the car with the BaaS model; the price without BaaS will be revealed on a later date.

The company is further offering a complimentary home charger and installation worth ₹50,000 and complimentary charging for one year. Additionally, the customers will get 60 per cent assured buyback from Maruti Suzuki after three years. Notably, the company is offering eight years warranty on the battery while the vehicle gets a three-year warranty along with an extended warranty of another five years.

The e Vitara was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in India, where it was unveiled as eVX. The ‘Vitara’ name has been synonymous with Maruti Suzuki's SUV lineup, and as competitors tighten their grip on the EV market, the company has now launched its first electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Battery and Power

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be offered with two battery options: a 49-kWH and a 61-kWH while the first fully-electric car from the company boasts an ARAI-certified range of 543 km. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara further boasts two engine configurations: 144 bhp and 171 bhp, sending the power to two wheels only, as opposed to four wheels available in the international market. The electric motors produce a peak torque of 189 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Interior and Features

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is no pushover when it comes to interiors. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is one of the most premium cars that the company has launched in India. It boasts a dual-tone interior, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.09-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof with fixed glass, ambient lighting with multi-colour illumination, a twindeck floating console, a wireless charger, Infinity by Harman audio systems, front ventilated seats, 10-way power adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats, 40-20-40 rear seats and a PM 2.5 air filter, among others.

Moreover, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara has scored a perfect five-star safety rating at the Bharat NCAP.

Furthermore, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Kia Carenns Clavis EV, the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor EV Pro, Mahindra BE 6, and the upcoming Tata Sierra EV, among others. The company further intends to install more than 1 lakh public chargers by 2030 by collaborating with 13 charging point operators.

