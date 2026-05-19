HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Maruti Suzuki Ymc Spied In Clearer Video; Baleno, Brezza Facelifts Also Visible

Maruti Suzuki YMC spied in clearer video; Baleno, Brezza facelifts also visible

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 19 May 2026, 10:30 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming electric MPV, updated Baleno and refreshed Brezza were seen testing together ahead of expected launches.

Maruti YMC spyshot
Maruti Suzuki’s YMC electric MPV test mule appears alongside the Baleno and Brezza facelift prototypes. (mastana.amit/Instagram)
Maruti YMC spyshot
Maruti Suzuki’s YMC electric MPV test mule appears alongside the Baleno and Brezza facelift prototypes.
Get Launch Updates on
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza arrow icon
Notify me

In a rare sighting of three new upcoming products, Maruti Suzuki's upcoming MPV, codenamed YMC, has been spotted testing again alongside its siblings, the Baleno and Brezza. The three cars have been seen in a video recently uploaded on social media. The three vehicles are heavily camouflaged to prevent revealing details. Among the three, the YMC stands out as it is expected to become Maruti Suzuki’s first all-electric MPV.

The electric MPV category has started gaining momentum in India as manufacturers look beyond compact EVs and SUVs. BYD entered the space earlier with the eMax7, while Mahindra expanded its EV portfolio with the XEV 9S. New players such as VinFast are also preparing products for the segment, including the VF-MPV and the Limo Green aimed at fleet buyers.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki New Brezza
₹ 8.90 - 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2026
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine Icon1462 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki New Grand Vitara
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Engine Icon1987 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 24.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Premium offerings like the Kia EV9, Tesla Model Y L and MG M9 have further increased visibility for larger electric family vehicles, even though sales volumes remain limited for now. Maruti’s upcoming YMC is expected to target this developing market with a more accessible pricing strategy.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki crosses 3 million vehicle dispatches via railways

What the test vehicle reveals

Even with the hidden styling details, the YMC appears to follow a practical MPV shape with a long roofline and upright stance. Spy shots suggest the vehicle gets squared wheel arches, aero-style wheels and conventional pull-type door handles. The side glass area appears large, indicating a focus on cabin space.

At the rear, the prototype features a flat tailgate, rear wiper and a thick bumper design. Up front, some styling cues appear inspired by the eVitara, especially around the bumper and grille layout.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki commences production at second Kharkhoda plant, boosts overall manufacturing capacity to 26.5 lakh

Expected features and powertrain

The YMC is expected to share several components with the eVitara EV. Reports indicate it could use 48.8 kWh and 61.1 kWh LFP battery packs, with the larger unit potentially delivering a claimed range of over 500 km. Unlike the front-wheel-drive eVitara, the MPV may adopt a rear-wheel-drive setup better suited for carrying additional passengers and luggage.

Expected features include dual digital displays, automatic climate control, reclining seats, wireless charging and a panoramic sunroof. The safety package could include Level 2 ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, along with 7 airbags, ESP and parking sensors. The YMC is expected to be priced between 17 lakh and 25 lakh for the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 19 May 2026, 10:30 am IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki maruti suzuki ymc ymc maruti suzuki baleno maruti suzuki brezza brezza baleno

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.