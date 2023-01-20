Anand Mahindra to hand over XUV400 Exclusive Edition to highest bidder

Mahindra recently announced the prices of their first electric SUV, the XUV400 which is essentially an electric version of the XUV300. However, Mahindra has made some significant changes. Now, the brand has announced that will be auctioning the Exclusive Edition of the XUV400. The Exclusive Edition was first teased back in November of 2022. The auction will go live on 26th January at 11 AM and will culminate on 31st January at 11:59 PM.

One-of-its-kind XUV400 will be handed over on 10th February 2023 at an Exclusive Mahindra Event during the Formula E weekend in Hyderabad. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group will be handing over the XUV400 Exclusive Edition to the highest auction bidder.

Mahindra has not made any mechanical changes to the XUV400 Exclusive Edition

The one-off exclusive edition, designed by Mahindra’s Chief Design Officer Pratap Bose in collaboration with young, revolutionary fashion designer, Rimzim Dadu was first showcased at the Mahindra Tech Fashion Tour on November 28, 2022. The winner will also get an exclusive pass to witness the India inaugural round of all-electric FIA Formula E championship in Hyderabad on 11th February, 2023. Moreover, the winning bidder has the choice to either donate his/her bid to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards announced on November 28, 2022, and/or donate the amount to a not-for-profit of their choice. Furthermore, Mahindra will match the winning bid and distribute it to support the winners of the Mahindra Rise Sustainability Champion Awards, and/or to a not-for-profit.

The XUV400 Exclusive Edition is finished in Rimzim Dadu Dazzle Blue body colour with copper elements. So, there is a dual-tone copper roof and a piano black alloy wheels. Moreover, there is a Rimzim Dadu x Bose logo in some areas.

The cabin gets luxuriously designed leatherette seats, with intricately crafted Rimzim Dadu blue embroidery. The second-row seat armrest gets a subtly crafted logo detail which seats proudly on a premium leatherette material. The designer-duo has also imagined a range of accessories such as cushions, seat belt cover, keyholder, carry-with-you pouches and an everyday use premium duffle bag, all trimmed in Rimzim’s exclusive metallic fabric material.

