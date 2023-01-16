Mahindra XUV400 launches at ₹15.99 lakh, challenges Tata Nexon EV
Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday finally announced the pricing of its much-awaited electric compact SUV XUV400, which is based on the XUV300 compact SUV. Available in two different variants, EC and EL, the Mahindra XUV400 EV is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has said in a release that this is the introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings of the electric SUV. Mahindra also claimed that it aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.
Mahindra XUV400 challenges rivals like Tata Nexon EV, which is currently the bestselling electric car in India. Apart from that, Mahindra XUV400 will also compete with rivals like Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. The electric compact SUV comes available in five different colour options, which are - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue, with dual tone option of Satin Copper.