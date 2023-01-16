Mahindra XUV400 launches at 15.99 lakh, challenges Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday finally announced the pricing of its much-awaited electric compact SUV XUV400, which is based on the XUV300 compact SUV. Available in two different variants, EC and EL, the Mahindra XUV400 EV is priced between ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has said in a release that this is the introductory price for the first 5,000 bookings of the electric SUV. Mahindra also claimed that it aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.