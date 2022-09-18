Mahindra XUV400 EV: Five key facts to know

Mahindra XUV400 EV is claimed to be the fastest and best range offering SUV in India.

Mahindra recently uncovered its first all-electric SUV, XUV400 EV. Based on the XUV300 compact SUV and influenced by the eXUV300 concept, this all-electric vehicle comes as the latest entrant in the Indian electric car market, where the number of models is increasing gradually. The SUV is slated to launch in January 2023, and once launched, it will compete with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona EV.

Before the SUV launches in India, here are five key facts about the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

Second made-in-India electric SUV

Mahindra XUV400 comes as the second made-in-India electric SUV, right next to the Tata Nexon EV, which is the current bestselling electric car in the Indian market.

Highest range India-made electric car

Mahindra XUV400 comes as the highest-range electric SUV that has been made in India. The Mahindra electric SUV promises to run 456 km on a single charge. This puts the Mahindra XUV400 on top of the Tata Nexon EV, which is capable of running 437 km range on a single charge.

Fastest made-in-India electric SUV

Mahindra claims the XUV400 EV comes as the fastest electric SUV in India that has been made in the country. The Mahindra XUV400 EV is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. This makes the Mahindra XUV400 Ev faster than the Tata Nexon EV, which reaches the same mark from a standstill position in around nine seconds.

Powerful battery

Mahindra XUV400 EV gets power from a 39.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It can be topped up in less than an hour using fast charging technology, claims Mahindra.

C segment SUV with competitive pricing

Mahindra XUV400 EV is being pitched by the homegrown auto major as a C-segment SUV with competitive pricing. In terms of positioning, it aims to compete with rivals such as the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV. In contrast, in terms of pricing, it will be positioned aggressively and in a competitive manner against the Tata Nexon EV. In that case, it could arrive as the most affordable electric SUV in India.

