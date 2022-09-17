Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Differences explained

Mahindra & Mahindra took the wraps off their first electric SUV, XUV400 on the eve of World EV Day. The homegrown manufacturer will also be launching several new SUVs in the future whose concept version has already been revealed by Mahindra. The XUV400 can be considered as the electric version of the XUV300 compact SUV. However, Mahindra has made some significant amount of changes to the XUV300 to make the XUV400. Here, are all the differences between both SUVs.

Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Looks

At first glance, both SUVs look very similar but Mahindra has made subtle changes to the exterior. The XUV400 ditches the vertical LED Daytime Running Lamp that is positioned in the bumper of the XUV300. The bumper design is different on the XUV400 and it gets ‘x’ elements on it along with the twins-peak logo finished in copper. In fact, the copper colour will be used a lot on the electric vehicles by Mahindra to distinguish them. The tail lamp design of the XUV400 is the same as the XUV300 but the elements inside them are different.

Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Cabin

The XUV400 gets EV-specific gauges and a different gear lever. The cabin is now finished in an all-black theme whereas the XUV300 gets a dual-tone theme in black and beige. The copper accents are carried forward to the interior also. Moreover, there are some blue highlights as well.

Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Dimensions

Dimensions XUV400 XUV300 Length 4,200 mm 3,995 mm Height 1,634 mm 1,627 mm Width 1,821 mm 1,821 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm 2,600 mm Boot space 378 litres 257 litres

One of the biggest changes in the XUV400 and XUV300 is the dimensions. The XUV300 is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli's which measures 4.2 metres. To take the tax benefits, Mahindra reduced the length to under 4-metres for the XUV300. However, electric vehicles do not get any tax benefits by being under 4 metres. So, it made sense for Mahindra to utilize the full potential of the platform and increase the length back to 4.2 metres.

So, the XUV400 measures 205 mm longer than the XUV300. This has helped in increasing the boot space from 257 litres to 378 litres. That is an increase of 121 litres. The boot space is one of the major factors for which XUV300 receives criticism.

Mahindra XUV400 vs XUV300: Specs

Mahindra has only revealed one specification of the XUV400. It will have a front-axle mounted electric motor that will be able to produce 150 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack has a capacity of 39.2 kWh and the driving range is 456 km as per Indian driving cycle standards.

The XUV300 is offered with a petrol engine and a diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 110 PS and 200 Nm whereas the diesel engine produces 117 PS and 300 Nm. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AMT.

