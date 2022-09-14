HT Auto
Mahindra XUV400 EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification comparison

Mahindra XUV400 EV comes as the first electric SUV from the homegrown automaker.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 09:11 AM
Mahindra XUV400 Ev is expected to be priced competitively against Tata Nexon EV.
Mahindra XUV400 Ev is expected to be priced competitively against Tata Nexon EV.
Mahindra XUV400 Ev is expected to be priced competitively against Tata Nexon EV.
Mahindra XUV400 Ev is expected to be priced competitively against Tata Nexon EV.

Mahindra XUV400 EV is the latest entrant in the Indian electric car market. The compact electric SUV comes based on the eXUV300 concept, and it appears as an all-electric variant of the XUV300 compact SUV. The SUV is slated to launch in early 2023, and upon arrival in the market, it will compete with rivals such as Hyundai Kona EV, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Just like their internal combustion engine-powered counterparts, Mahindra XUV400 EV will be directly challenging the closest rival, Tata Nexon EV. Expect the former to be competitively priced against Nexon EV.

(In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV in the fast lane)

Here is a spec-sheet-based comparison between the Mahindra XUV400 EV and Tata Nexon EV.

Mahindra XUV400 EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Dimension

 Mahindra XUV400 EVTata Nexon EV
Length4,220 mm3,993 mm
Width1,821 mm1,811 mm
Height1,634 mm1,616 mm
Wheelbase2,600 mm2,498 mm
Boot space378 litre350 litre

The XUV400 EV is more than 200 mm longer than the Nexon EV and even the XUV300. It is also wider and taller and has a longer wheelbase as compared to the Tata Nexon EV. Mahindra XUV400 claims to have a 478-litre capacity boot storage, which is larger than Nexon EV's 350 litres storage.

Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV: Specification

 Mahindra XUV400 EVTata Nexon EV PrimeTata Nexon EV Max
Battery39.4 kWh30.2 kWh40.5 kWh
Maximum power150 PS129 PS143 PS
Maximum torque310 Nm245 Nm250 Nm
0-100 kmph8.3 seconds9.9 seconds9 seconds
Range456 km312 km437 km
0-80 per cent charging50 minutes60 minutes56 minutes

The Mahindra XUV400 claims to offer around 20 km extra range than the Nexon EV Max, with a slightly smaller battery. The Nexon EV Prime’s driving range is far lower as compared to the XUV400 EV and the Nexon EV Max since it gets a smaller battery.

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is capable of producing 150 PS of power and 310 Nm of torque. The Nexon EV Prime, on the other hand, is capable of generating 129 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. Tata Nexon EV Max comes pumping out 143 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. The Mahindra XUV400 EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max are capable of reaching the same mark in 9.9 seconds and nine seconds, respectively.

 

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 09:11 AM IST
