In pics: Mahindra XUV400 EV in the fast lane

Mahindra XUV400 is based on XUV300 but is longer and wider, and belts power from an electric motor.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2022, 16:00 PM
Mahindra XUV400 has been unveiled to the world as an all-electric passenger vehicle. Essentially based on the XUV300 sub-compact SUV, this EV is longer and is free from emissions.
The XUV400 measures 4,200 mm in length, is 1,821 mm wide and stands 1,634 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
While it does look largely similar to the XUV300, the Mahindra XUV400 has several design updates on its exterior profile.
XUV400 gets a closed grille with the new Twin Peaks logo in the middle and in a shade of bronze. The headlight unit with the DRLs have been largely carried forward.
The front fog lamp housing is now bigger and there are more bronze elemental additions here and on the side and roof. The windows, character lines and the 16-inch alloy wheels are near identical to the XUV300.
From the rear too, the XUV400 is nearly identical to look at as the XUV300, apart from a slight redesign touch to the tail lights.
The charging socket is located on the front left side of the Mahindra XUV400.
The Mahindra XUV400 gets a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is IP67 certified for protection against water and dust.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the XUV400.
The seven-inch infotainment screen could have been slightly bigger while the layout of the buttons are a bit mundane. Ford EcoSport, anyone?
There is generous space for the rear-seat passengers inside the XUV400. The increase in overall length helps the XUV400 offer more comfort than what one gets inside the XUV300.
Cargo space inside the Mahindra XUV400 is also generous.
On the move, Mahindra XUV400 is a sprinter and claims to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. It has three drive modes - Fun, Fast and Fearless.
Mahindra claims a per-charge range of 456 kms but in real world conditions, this figure is likely to be lesser as is the case with all EVs. Using a 7.2 kW AC charger, the XUV400 can be charged to full in around 6.5 hours. This is just 50 minutes if a 50 kW DC fast charger is used.
XUV400 is looking at making petrol pump stations obsolete for its customers. The official launch of the EV - pricing, bookings and deliveries - will take place from January of 2023 onwards.
First Published Date: 11 Sep 2022, 16:00 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV400 XUV400 XUV400 EV Electric car electric vehicle
