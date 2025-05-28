KTM E-Duke prototype breaks cover. Check details

The KTM E-Duke has broken cover for the first time in prototype form, spotted at the KTM Motohall Exhibition in the brand’s headquarters in Mattighofen. Developed in the Austrian town itself, this is the first fully electric version of the Duke 390 , which has been in the pipeline for some time. As seen in the video shared by stunt rider Rok Bagoros, the prototype carries over the Duke’s signature aggressive look with bolder design elements, a new subframe, and futuristic bodywork.

This is the first-ever electric Duke and it is based on the Duke 390 chassis with a bold, futuristic design.

KTM entered the electric motorcycle segment as far back as 2011 with the battery-powered Freeride E off-roader. In international markets, it continues to sell the Freeride alongside a range of compact electric dirt bikes for kids. While the Austrian brand has had over a decade of experience, it was yet to enter the more commercially-viable electric streetbike segment.

This changed in 2022, when Pierer Industrie, the parent company of KTM and Husqvarna, published a presentation of four electric bikes it had in the pipeline. While one was a kid’s dirt bike that has since become the SX-E 2, the other three were planned for public roads. These were named the KTM E-Duke, KTM Freeride E LV, and the Husqvarna E-Pilen. The Freeride E LV is expected to be a street-legal enduro bike sharing its specifications with the existing Freeride E-XC. The E-Duke and the E-Pilen are positioned as naked electric streetfighters based on the Duke 390’s chassis.

Although Husqvarna has already showcased the E-Pilen concept in September 2021, the project seemingly took a back seat. However, the E-Duke breaking cover now suggests new plans with an official unveiling nearby.

KTM E-Duke: Specifications and hardware

Unveiled in September 2021, the Husqvarna E-Pilen project has taken a back seat.

According to the presentation, both the E-Duke and the E-Pilen feature the same 10 kW electric motor powered by a 5.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. Performance and range figures have not been officially disclosed as of yet, but both bikes are not expected to focus on efficiency. A battery pack of such size will not suffice for a real-world range of over 100 km per charge, but it would make for a light and sporty overall riding experience.

The E-Duke has much in common with the Duke 390’s chassis, sharing the main trellis frame, swingarm, offset monoshock, as well as the wheels and braking hardware. The motor and battery are mounted low, near where a conventional engine usually sits. Up ahead, the tank section features a large gap, seemingly as an air intake for cooling the E-Duke’s internals. The bike further features an integrated charging cable, suggesting that an on-board charging functionality.

KTM E-Duke in India:

If the KTM E-Duke enters production, it is expected that the brand will sell it in India. Local manufacturing may be a possibility, with Bajaj Auto Limited recently acquiring majority control of KTM. This move was implemented through its Netherlands-based subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIHBV), and the company now controls the entire stake in KTM’s parent company, Pierer Bajaj AG (PBAG).

Bajaj has historically been a minority investor in KTM, playing a quiet role in the company's global strategy. However, with this acquisition, the Indian automaker will shift from the sidelines to the driving seat.

Bajaj has already played a key role in KTM's expansion through a joint development program in India. The collaboration has led to successful local manufacturing, domestic sales, and exports to over 80 international markets. With the acquisition, KTM's growth trajectory is expected to accelerate under Bajaj's leadership.

