Jeep Renegade to soon transform into a 4x4 electric SUV. Here's what we know

Stellantis is reportedly developing a new generation of the Jeep Renegade as a battery electric vehicle (BEV). The crossover SUV is expected to launch with a price tag that hovers below $25,000 (approximately ₹20.8 lakh). A price tag such as this will slot the Renegade below the current Avenger electric SUV which is priced at around $45,000 (approximately ₹37 lakh). In spite of the absence of key details, reports suggest that a low-cost Renegade powered by an internal combustion engine (ICE) is being built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) which is shared by the Citroen C3 line-up. The BEV variant is expected to be built on the Smart Car platform, also known as the e-CMP.

Jeep is set to launch 13 electric models by 2027 and is planning to shift half its yearly production to lower cost countries. The company aims to hit

Stellantis had earlier stated that the Renegade will be built on the STLA Small platform which is a derivative of the CMP. They are reportedly developing the Renegade EV using lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which are markedly cheaper than their lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) counterparts. While LMFP batteries would provide greater range with their higher energy density, the cheaper price of the LFP batteries will aid Stellantis in cutting costs down.

Low-cost electric future

The STLA Medium battery electric platform from Stellantis provides a range of 700 km and is set to power five upcoming Jeep models. (Stellantis)

The Jeep Avenger EV is built with LMFP batteries on the e-CMP2 platform with a 54 kWh battery pack. Although the Avenger EV topped out at around 400 km, the Renegade is expected to provide lesser range with its LFP batteries. The LFP batteries provide stable and safe performance and can be used in the e-CMP platform. The Citroen e-C3 is built on said platform with LFP batteries and with its 44 kWh battery pack, it is able to provide an ARAI-claimed range of 320 km. The Renegade EV is expected to provide a similar driving range having considered its specifications.

Currently, there is a plug-in hybrid Renegade 4xe available with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine coupled with an 11.4 kWh battery. The car is able to deliver 237 bhp worth of combined output and tops out at around 200 kmph. The 4xe was built on the FCA Small Wide 4x4 platform which allowed for an ICE-powered 4x4 drivetrain.

Jeep has stated that it is planning for 13 plug-in models by 2027, some of which are expected to be full EVs and some with hybrid technology to allow customers the freedom of choice. Five new models will be based on the STLA Medium architecture. Jeep additionally plans to shift more than half of its yearly production to lower-cost countries by 2027. In doing this, Jeep will be able to cut costs and increase production levels to match their target of 1.5 million in global sales by 2027.

