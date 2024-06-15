HT Auto
Next-Generation Jeep Compass to arrive in 2027

15 Jun 2024
  Jeep has confirmed that the second-generation Compass will make its debut in 2027 alongside the all-new Renegade and an unnamed SUV.
Jeep Compass
The new-generation Jeep Compass will arrive in 2027 and is expected to spawn an electric derivative this time based on the STLA M architecture
Jeep Compass
The new-generation Jeep Compass will arrive in 2027 and is expected to spawn an electric derivative this time based on the STLA M architecture

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, has shared a product roadmap which involves a major rejig of new and old offerings. Revealing its future product portfolio during Investor Day 2024, the American automaker shared it has multiple models in the pipeline including the next-generation Compass. Jeep has confirmed that the second generation Compass will make its debut in 2027 alongside the new Renegade and an unnamed “mainstream" SUV.

The Jeep Compass is the brand’s most accessible SUV in India and is expected to be a major volume driver for the company. The new-generation offering is expected to bring revisions to its styling, feature list, and off-roading capabilities. Rumours are also rife of an electrified iteration joining the lineup with the next generation.

Also Read : Jeep Compass Sport gets more affordable by 1.70 lakh, top trim prices hiked.

Jeep Product Roadmap 2027
Jeep will not only introduce three all-new models but will also bring several refreshed versions of its existing SUVs in 2027
Jeep Product Roadmap 2027
Jeep will not only introduce three all-new models but will also bring several refreshed versions of its existing SUVs in 2027

While Stellantis’ roadmap does not hint at a Compass EV specifically, the model is expected to be based on the automaker’s new STLA M architecture that will go on to underpin a host of vehicles in addition to the Compass Electric. Furthermore, Jeep’s most accessible SUV globally, the Renegade will get a new lease of life in 2027 in an all-electric avatar. The subcompact SUV did not turn out to be the success story for the brand in several markets but the model will be repositioned into an all-electric offering come 2027.

The presentation also reveals that in addition to the new Compass, the automaker will also bring the midlife-cycle refresh to existing models including the Grand Cherokee and the new all-electric Wagoneer. The automaker will also refresh the Wrangler and Gladiator in its global lineup at the time.

Also Read : 2024 Jeep Meridian X Special Edition launched in India, priced at 34.27 lakh

2024 Jeep Meridian X
The new-gen Compass is also likely to spawn a second-gen Meridian for markets like India. Meanwhile, Jeep is gearing up to introduce a facelifted version this year
2024 Jeep Meridian X
The new-gen Compass is also likely to spawn a second-gen Meridian for markets like India. Meanwhile, Jeep is gearing up to introduce a facelifted version this year

Lastly, there’s a third all-new SUV planned in 2027 but Jeep is tightlipped about what the model will be called. That said, the offering will be positioned alongside the Wagoneer S and Recon in the manufacturer’s EV lineup.

The arrival of a new-generation Compass is likely to make way for a new Meridian as well for markets like India. The Jeep Meridian is the three-row alternative to the Compass and the next-gen could work around some of its shortcomings. The next-gen Compass is likely to be built in India with the automaker’s Ranjangaon facility acting as a global production hub for the right-hand drive markets.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2024, 19:08 PM IST
TAGS: go Grand Cherokee Stellantis Jeep India Jeep Jeep Compass Compass

