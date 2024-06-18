HT Auto
Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition launched at 11.82 lakh

18 Jun 2024
  • Citroen C3 Aircross shares its platform with the C3 and the upcoming Basalt.
Citroen has not made any mechanical changes to the C3 Aircross.
Citroen India has launched C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition in the Indian market. It costs 11.82 lakh ex-showroom. The limited edition model comes with Dhoni decals, custom accessories and design elements. It also gets s illuminated sill plates, a front dashcam and special edition seat and belt covers. All customers get a chance to win Dhoni's merchandise and a chance to win Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s signed glove in one of the 100 units.

