Citroen C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition launched at 11.82 lakh

Citroen India has launched C3 Aircross Dhoni Edition in the Indian market. It costs ₹11.82 lakh ex-showroom. The limited edition model comes with Dhoni decals, custom accessories and design elements. It also gets s illuminated sill plates, a front dashcam and special edition seat and belt covers. All customers get a chance to win Dhoni's merchandise and a chance to win Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s signed glove in one of the 100 units.