iVoomi JeetX ZE with 170 km of range launched at

iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler brand has expanded its lineup with the launch of the new JeetX ZE electric scooter. It is priced at ₹99,999 ex-showroom and iVoomi is claiming that it can go up to 170 km on a single charge. The new electric scooter will be going on sale first in regions like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Rajasthan with local registrations.