HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ivoomi Jeetx Ze With 170 Km Of Range Launched At

iVoomi JeetX ZE with 170 km of range launched at

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2024, 09:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • iVoomi JeetX ZE has a top speed of 63 kmph and a riding range of up to 170 km on a single charge.
iVoomi JeetX ZE
iVoomi JeetX ZE comes with three riding modes.
iVoomi JeetX ZE
iVoomi JeetX ZE comes with three riding modes.

iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler brand has expanded its lineup with the launch of the new JeetX ZE electric scooter. It is priced at 99,999 ex-showroom and iVoomi is claiming that it can go up to 170 km on a single charge. The new electric scooter will be going on sale first in regions like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Rajasthan with local registrations.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: iVoomi electric vehicles electric scooters EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.