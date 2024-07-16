iVoomi JeetX ZE with 170 km of range launched at ₹…
- iVoomi JeetX ZE has a top speed of 63 kmph and a riding range of up to 170 km on a single charge.
iVoomi JeetX ZE comes with three riding modes.
iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler brand has expanded its lineup with the launch of the new JeetX ZE electric scooter. It is priced at ₹99,999 ex-showroom and iVoomi is claiming that it can go up to 170 km on a single charge. The new electric scooter will be going on sale first in regions like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Rajasthan with local registrations.
First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 09:08 AM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS