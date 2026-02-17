Hyundai Ioniq 6 N makes Canada debut, will it come to India?

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently unveiled the Ioniq 6 N at the 2026 Canada International Auto Show in Toronto. Revealed during Hyundai’s press conference in Toronto, the IONIQ 6 N represents the next evolution of Hyundai N’s electrified performance strategy, combining track‑inspired capability with everyday usability.

“The arrival of the Ioniq 6 N in Canada is a clear signal of Hyundai’s confidence in the growth of the N Brand and the appetite for high‑performance electrified vehicles. N has become a key pillar of our brand identity, driven by motorsport‑inspired engineering, bold design, and a relentless focus on the driver. The Ioniq 6 N takes those values to new territory," said Michael Ricciuto, director of product and corporate strategy, Hyundai Auto Canada.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: Canada Debut

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N builds on the technical achievements of the Ioniq 5 N. Moreover, the Ioniq 6 N delivers an N-focused design and advanced features for heightened precision and engagement. Specifically optimised for high-intensity driving, it integrates newly developed hardware and intelligent software to ensure capability, control, and endurance on the circuit. Notably, key technical innovations include a fully redesigned suspension geometry for superior handling, an enhanced N e-Shift (virtual gear shift) system with shorter gear ratios, and a refined N Active Sound Plus system achieved through upgraded hardware and acoustic tuning.

Hyundai Canada: N Models

The Hyundai’s N Brand has experienced growth in Canada and globally, fueled by a diverse portfolio of performance vehicles that span internal combustion and fully electric powertrains. The introduction of the Ioniq 6 N follows the expansion of N‑badged models. The company further adds that since the Canadian launch of the first N vehicle in 2019, Hyundai has sold over 6,800 N vehicles in Canada.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N: India-bound?

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was showcased in India alongside the Ioniq 5 at the 2023 Auto Expo. However, only the Ioniq 5 made it to India, owing to the market’s immense focus on SUVs. While the launch of the Ioniq 6 was delayed, the South Korean automaker has yet to introduce N models in India. The automaker currently focuses on N-Line in the Indian market, which primarily focuses on performance aesthetics and mild upgrades when it comes to performance, whereas N models boast significantly more power and advanced brakes, among others. While the standard model of the Ioniq 6 looks more likely to be launched, it remains to be seen whether Hyundai will introduce N models in India.

