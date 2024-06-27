Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper

Hyundai has revealed its most affordable electric vehicle in the global market. It is called the Inster and Hyundai is aiming to price it around the $25,000 mark. The Inster is based on the Casper which is already on sale in the global market. At first, it was expected that the Indian market would get the Casper and its EV counterpart as the rival to the Punch . However, Hyundai Motor India Limited decided to launch the Exter in India instead.

Inster will launch first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course. Hyundai says that most equipment and technologies will come fitted as standard, with enhanced convenience and design features available optionally. More specifications will be confirmed closer to the launch. However, Hyundai has announced that a more rugged version of the EV will go on sale which will be called Inster Cross. As of now, it is not known whether the Inster will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Hyundai Inster: Dimensions and boot space

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Inster measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width and has a height of 1,575 mm. The wheelbase measures 2,580 mm. The boot space measures 280 litres.

The design of the Inster comes from Casper.

Hyundai Inster: Battery packs

There are two battery pack options on offer. There is a 42 kWh unit and a 49 kWh unit. They have a claimed range of over 300 km and 355 km and run on 266 V and 310 V architecture. The battery takes 4 hours and 4 hours 35 minutes to charge for the standard battery and long-range battery fully.

Hyundai Inster: Specs and top speed

The power of the electric motors on duty is different for both battery packs. The smaller battery pack's electric motor produces 95 bhp and has a top speed of 140 kmph whereas the larger battery pack has a max power output of 113 bhp and a top speed of 150 kmph.

Hyundai Inster: Features

In terms of features, the Hyundai Inster comes with an Advanced Driver Aids System, automatic climate control, auto hold, 360-degree camera, heated seats and a lot more.

