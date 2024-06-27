HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Hyundai Inster With 355 Km Of Range Revealed, Is Based On Casper

Hyundai Inster with 355 km of range revealed, is based on Casper

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hyundai Inster is a sub-compact urban electric vehicle. It will be offered with two battery pack options.
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.
Hyundai Inster
Hyundai Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions.

Hyundai has revealed its most affordable electric vehicle in the global market. It is called the Inster and Hyundai is aiming to price it around the $25,000 mark. The Inster is based on the Casper which is already on sale in the global market. At first, it was expected that the Indian market would get the Casper and its EV counterpart as the rival to the Punch. However, Hyundai Motor India Limited decided to launch the Exter in India instead.

Inster will launch first in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course. Hyundai says that most equipment and technologies will come fitted as standard, with enhanced convenience and design features available optionally. More specifications will be confirmed closer to the launch. However, Hyundai has announced that a more rugged version of the EV will go on sale which will be called Inster Cross. As of now, it is not known whether the Inster will make its way to the Indian market or not.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.13 - 10.28 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2kWh Range Icon452
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Electric vehicles

Hyundai Inster: Dimensions and boot space

In terms of dimensions, the Hyundai Inster measures 3,825 mm in length, 1,610 mm in width and has a height of 1,575 mm. The wheelbase measures 2,580 mm. The boot space measures 280 litres.

Hyundai Inster
The design of the Inster comes from Casper.
Hyundai Inster
The design of the Inster comes from Casper.

Hyundai Inster: Battery packs

There are two battery pack options on offer. There is a 42 kWh unit and a 49 kWh unit. They have a claimed range of over 300 km and 355 km and run on 266 V and 310 V architecture. The battery takes 4 hours and 4 hours 35 minutes to charge for the standard battery and long-range battery fully.

Also Read : MG Cloud EV spotted for the first time in India

Hyundai Inster: Specs and top speed

The power of the electric motors on duty is different for both battery packs. The smaller battery pack's electric motor produces 95 bhp and has a top speed of 140 kmph whereas the larger battery pack has a max power output of 113 bhp and a top speed of 150 kmph.

Also Read : Confirmed! Hyundai's most popular model in India to get EV version by….

Hyundai Inster: Features

In terms of features, the Hyundai Inster comes with an Advanced Driver Aids System, automatic climate control, auto hold, 360-degree camera, heated seats and a lot more.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Limited Inster Exter Casper electric vehicles EV electric cars

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.