Honda teases its electric motorcycle ahead of September 2 global debut

Honda has begun building excitement for its first high-performance electric motorcycle, releasing a short teaser ahead of the model’s global premiere on September 2, 2025. This marks a major step in the company’s long-term plan to roll out several electric two-wheelers before the decade ends. From what can be seen, the styling draws inspiration from the EV Fun concept shown earlier.

First Look at Honda’s Electric Sportbike

The EV Fun concept hinted at performance on par with a 500 cc motorcycle, with an expected output of around 50 bhp and the instant torque that electric motors are known for. The upcoming production version could deliver similar figures, but with more urgency in acceleration.

The teaser reveals a sharp LED daytime running light, bar-end mirrors, clip-on handlebars, and a sizable TFT display. The bike appears to be a street-naked model, albeit with a slightly aggressive stance. It also features a single-sided swingarm, 17-inch wheels shod with 150-section Pirelli Rosso 3 tyre at the rear, and CCS2 fast-charging capability—meaning it can use the same rapid chargers as many electric cars.

Market Rollout and India Prospects

Honda is expected to launch the motorcycle in Europe first, followed by other developed markets. An Indian debut, however, is unlikely in the near future. The company is currently focusing on locally built electric scooters like the QC1 and Activa e for the domestic market.

If the electric sportbike does come to India later, it could rival models like the Ultraviolette F77, which is already being sold in Europe. More information about Honda’s first high-performance electric motorcycle is likely to surface closer to its global reveal.

