Suzuki Access EV likely to launch in 2025; to rival Honda electric Activa

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM
  • Suzuki Access Electric will be the brand's first-ever electric scooter in India.
Suzuki Access
Suzuki Access Electric will be the brand's first-ever electric scooter in India and it could come featuring a similar design as the Access ICE model. (Representational image)
Suzuki Access Electric will be the brand's first-ever electric scooter in India and it could come featuring a similar design as the Access ICE model. (Representational image)

Suzuki is planning to launch its first electric scooter in the Indian market sometime in 2025 in the form of Suzuki Access EV. Upon launch, the Suzuki Access EV will compete with rivals such as the Honda Honda Activa electric, which is another most awaited electric scooter in the country.

Suzuki currently has Burgman in its portfolio in India, which comes as a maxi-scooter. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been testing the Burgman electric on Indian roads for the last two years. However, the auto company is expected to first launch the electric version of the Access, followed by the electric Burgman Street. Both these electric scooters would come based on the same platform, which will make it easier for the automaker to test the internals of the EVs using one product.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Despite the rapid growth of the Indian electric two-wheeler market over the last couple of years, the legacy players have been slow in their approach to launching electric scooters and electric motorcycles. While the electric two-wheeler market in India is currently dominated by EV startups, among the legacy players, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company and Hero MotoCorp have launched their respective products. Hero MotoCorp introduced the Vida sub-brand, which sells V1 electric scooter.

Recently, Royal Enfield too uncovered its first-ever electric motorcycle. However, besides that, Japanese two-wheeler manufacturers present in the Indian market are sluggish when it comes to EVs. Now with Honda ready to introduce its electric scooter in India, Suzuki too would likely to thrive to bring its own products in this segment. The two-wheeler manufacturer has not revealed any specific timeframe for the launch of Access Electric, but we are likely to see some developments closer to next year’s festive season.

The upcoming Suzuki Access Electric could come priced at around 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). It could be available in multiple battery pack choices, offering variable range options to the customers. Also, expect it to incorporate a plethora of features. However, the two-wheeler manufacturer is yet to reveal the details.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2024, 09:32 AM IST
TAGS: Suzuki Access Suzuki Access Suzuki Access Electric Access Electric Suzuki Access EV Access EV electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility

