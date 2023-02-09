HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Hero Motocorp To Accelerate Its Electric Pace, Plans Range Of Evs By 2025

Hero MotoCorp to accelerate its electric pace, plans range of EVs by 2025

India's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has set its target high to grab a sizeable chunk of the country's electric two-wheeler market. The homegrown two-wheeler giant aims to expedite its electric vehicle strategy and plans to launch a range of EVs in the next 18-20 months to expand its product portfolio and cater to different segments of the electric two-wheeler category, reports LiveMint.

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 09 Feb 2023, 08:24 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Hero Vida V1 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hero Vida V1 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hero Vida V1 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hero Vida V1 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The report has quoted Swadesh Srivastava, head of the Emerging Mobility Business Unit of the company, saying that Hero MotoCorp aims to bring more affordable and mainstream products into the Indian electric two-wheeler market. The two-wheeler manufacturer has already started delivering its first electric scooter Vida to customers in December in three cities across India. The company claims to have delivered more than 250 scooters so far.

Also Read : Ola Electric says its first electric car is on track for launch next year

Hero MotoCorp claims that its focus is currently on expanding the Vida EVs' footprint to more cities across India. The company plans for multiple city rollouts in the next few quarters. The Vida electric scooters are currently available in Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur. Hero also claims that it has a large order book for the Vida electric scooters.

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Hero Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Vida V1
| Electric | Automatic
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Xl100 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Xl100
99.7 cc
₹39,990 - 54,009 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Nmax 155 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Nmax 155
₹1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Hero MotoCorp also revealed that in an attempt to boost its EV business, the company is reinvesting its profits from the internal combustion engine business into building electric vehicles. Hero Electric's chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta said that the EV scooters have started to continue to increase the company's overall revenue, and it will gradually grow.

Hero MotoCorp is the latest legacy player that jumped on the electric scooter bandwagon. It launched the Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus in October 2022 at 1.59 lakh and 1.45 lakh, respectively. They come as pretty expensive electric scooters in a market which is currently dominated by a host of EV startups. The Vida V1 scooters come competing with rivals like Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube etc.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2023, 08:24 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Vida V1 Vida V1 Pro Vida V1 Plus electric vehicle electric scooter
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Toyota Motor has widened its gap with Volkswagen Group as the world's top carmaker.
Toyota keeps crown as world's top carmaker for third straight year
File photo used for representational purpose.
Over nine lakh government vehicles to retire from Indian roads. Here is why
File photo of Andrew Flintoff
Former cricketer Andrew Flintoff takes a break from driving after horror crash
Shopping Bag Shop Now
56% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 268 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
17% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 312 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 529 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Budget_2023
Budget 2023: What it brings for Indian auto industry
2023_KTM_390_ADVENTURE_
KTM 390 Adventure gets ready to take on tough roads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
Altroz_Racer_Front_1673618857875
These five cars from Tata Motors need India launch ASAP
Royal_Enfield_Scram_2
Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the more affordable version of Himalayan

Latest News

Volkswagen recalls nearly 21,000 ID.4 EVs owing to a sudden stalling issue
Volkswagen recalls nearly 21,000 ID.4 EVs owing to a sudden stalling issue
Brand new Tesla Model Y's steering wheel falls off, owner charged for repair
Brand new Tesla Model Y's steering wheel falls off, owner charged for repair
This is how Tata dominates Indian electric car market
This is how Tata dominates Indian electric car market
This Corvette C8 produces an astonishing 708 bhp
This Corvette C8 produces an astonishing 708 bhp
EV to CNG: Five cars likely to launch this month
EV to CNG: Five cars likely to launch this month

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city