Global EV sales reach 2.09 million units in October 2026

Globally, 2.09 million electric vehicles were sold in October 2026, which marked an 8% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the same month a year ago. However, on a month-on-month basis, the sales of electric vehicles declined by 3% in October this year. This also brought year-to-date (YTD) sales for electric vehicles to 17.5 million units during the January-October period, claimed Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

China led global electric vehicle sales with 1.14 million units last month. While global EV sales grew 8% YoY, sales in China dropped 12% last month, compared to the same month a year ago. With domestic demand still subdued, Chinese manufacturers have maintained production and continued to export in volume. The numbers include both battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) for the passenger car and light-duty vehicle market.

Europe clocked 36% YoY growth with 510,000 units last month, while the North America region registered 24% YoY growth with 130,000 units in the same month. The rest of the world market charted a whopping 85% YoY growth with 300,000 units sold in October 2026.

India EV sales surged significantly

In India, electric passenger vehicle retail sales surged 76.47% YoY to reach 37,049 units in October 2026, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Electric cars accounted for 7.3% of total passenger vehicle retail sales, more than doubling from 3.5% in October 2025. While overall passenger vehicle retail sales dropped by 14.23% YoY to 5.08 lakh units, the EV segment continued to expand in the country. Total electric vehicle registrations across all categories in the country reached 354,625 units in October 2026, up 44.88% YoY.

According to FADA, the Indian electric passenger vehicle market was led by Tata Motors with 14,669 units, up 77.61% YoY, followed by Mahindra at 8,538 units, charting an 85.65% YoY growth and JSW MG Motor at 5,939 units, posting a 10.80% YoY growth. Other notable performers included VinFast clocking 2,571 units, Kia posting 1,395 units, and Maruti Suzuki recording 1,200 units.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: