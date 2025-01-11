Ferrato Defy 22 electric scooter to launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Okaya EV recently announced that they are rebranding themselves to OPG Mobility. The brand will be selling electric two-wheelers under the Ferrato brand, under which they have already launched an electric motorcycle that is called Ferrato. Now, the brand has announced that it will be launching a new electric scooter at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be called Ferrato Defy 22 and the teasers of the new electric scooter will be released on the social media channels.

In the teaser, we can only see the four LED Daytime Running Lamps. Two are placed on the apron while the other two are on the handlebar. The teaser shows the electric scooter in a bright red colour, there would also be other colours on offer. There is a bright LCD instrument cluster that shows speed, battery percentage and whether the scooter is in park or reverse. There is also other information visible on the screen that is not quite clear as of now. There is an LED tail lamp at the rear with LED turn indicators.

"The Ferrato Defy 22 is more than just an electric scooter; it’s a statement. In a vibrant and diverse country like India, it reflects OPG Mobility’s core values of empowerment and innovation. With its bold and classy design, advanced safety features, and unmatched durability, it is the ultimate head-turner, embodying the spirit of a progressive and dynamic India. Its versatility ensures it caters to everyone students navigating bustling streets, professionals balancing work and life, and families exploring new destinations. Through this launch, we aim to shape the future of electric mobility and deliver an exceptional riding experience for Indians." said Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of OPG Mobility.

Under Ferrato brand, electric scooters such as high-speed Faast F4, F3, F2T, F2F, and F2B, as well as the low-speed Freedum LI will be sold. The Disruptor electric motorcycle will also be a part of the same brand. Ferrato Disruptor is priced at ₹1.60 lakh ex-showroom and is currently available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Bangalore. The Ferrato Disruptor is equipped with a 6.4 kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), delivering a peak torque output of 228 Nm and a nominal torque of 45 Nm. Ferrato has stated that the top speed of this motorcycle will be 95 kmph.

