DION Electric Vehicles launches two e-scooters, showroom inaugurated in Chennai

DION Electric Vehicles, a fast-growing smart mobility brand owned by Powertrans Mobility Ltd, has introduced two new unique e-scooter models: Augusta SP, and Asta FH. The company has also opened its new showroom in Chennai at Ramapuram. DION’s product portfolio consists of seven EV models. It has three showrooms and five service centers.

Through a partnership with a service provider, customers can access vehicle servicing at 256 stations across Tamil Nadu. Thiru. T. M. Anbarasan, Minister of MSME and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitation Development Board and Thiru. Mano Thangaraj, Minister of Milk & Dairy Development, Government of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the two-wheeler models and the new showroom, respectively, in the presence of guests of honour: Chevalier Dr. V. G. Santhosam, Chairman of VGP Group of Companies; Ms. Rathika Selvi Venkatesh Pannaiyar, former Member of Parliament and Ex Minister, Govt of India and Mr. Prashanth Vijayamma, Director of AIOFT Ventures Limited, Bengaluru. Top management from Power Trans Mobility, including CEO Mr. S. M. Antony Thomas, Managing Director Ms. A. Anusha Margaret, and directors Ms. A. Ashika Rit and Mr. J. Vinodh Jeyaraj, took part in the event.

Also present were the company’s financial advisor, Mr. CA A. John Moris, Managing Partner of A John Moris & Co Chartered Accountants and legal advisor, Mr. P. Jesus Morris Ravi, a senior advocate. Augusta SP e-scooter offers high performance with a 7.5 KW peak PMSM hub motor, reaching top speeds of 120 kmph. Safety and comfort are ensured by advanced braking systems and front telescopic suspension, with Augusta SP featuring rear spring load hydraulic suspension and Asta FH a rear mono spring load hydraulic setup.

Both models include anti-theft locks, front projector LEDs, and rear LEDs for visibility. Augusta SP boasts a 4.3 KW lithium-ion traction battery with a range of up to 110 kilometers, while Asta FH is designed for peak performance. Both vehicles charge efficiently with a 1Kva charger in just 4-5 hours, making them reliable choices for riders seeking speed and modern technology. Augusta SP has an on-road price of ₹1,79,750, while Asta FH is priced at ₹1,29,999. An inaugural offer provides a discount of up to Rs. 22,000/- till 23rd Sep. starting today.

In his comments, Mr. S. M. Antony Thomas said, “We are thrilled to launch our two new 2-wheeler models, which are a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence. These vehicles are equipped with advanced PMSM motors, cutting-edge batteries, and the latest electrical and electronic systems tailored to each model's needs. Since our inception in 2020, we have introduced two models in both the 3-wheeler and 2-wheeler segments, and the positive market response to their performance has been incredibly encouraging. As we continue to grow, we are excited to expand our reach and establish a pan-India presence, bringing our state-of-the-art electric vehicles to more customers across the country."

Powertrans Mobility Ltd. manufactures electric vehicles and their components. It also has plans to install charging and swapping stations. The company currently focuses on producing electric bikes, e-scooters, and electric loaders. It has a dedicated team for R&D, design, and manufacturing. For more details, please visit www.dionev.com.

