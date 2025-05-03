HT Auto
Confirmed: MG Windsor Pro to come with V2L

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 May 2025, 13:29 PM
MG Windsor Pro will feature a larger battery pack that will enhance the driving range. There will be no changes to the powertrain.
Windsor Pro is expected to be offered in just one variant.
Windsor Pro is expected to be offered in just one variant.

JSW MG Motor India is all-set to launch the Windsor Pro in the Indian market on May 6. Now, the brand has confirmed that the Windsor Pro will come with V2L or Vehicle-to-Load functionality. The V2L technology enables the powering and charging of electronic devices without producing emissions. This capability allows for the support of modern, electrified lifestyles in off-grid areas where electricity is unavailable. V2L utilises the battery pack of electric vehicles to supply power to other devices.

MG Windsor Pro: What are the other new features?

MG has introduced the Advanced Driver Aids system to the Windsor Pro, a feature that is not yet available on the Windsor EV. Furthermore, an electric tailgate is anticipated to be part of the upcoming features.

MG Windsor Pro: What are the changes to the battery pack?

The current Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack, which is reported to provide a range of 332 km based on MIDC standards. In contrast, the Windsor Pro will feature a 50.6 kWh battery pack, boasting a claimed range of 460 km according to the CLTC cycle. Therefore, it is evident that the Windsor's range will significantly increase with the larger battery pack.

Also Read : MG Windsor Pro fully leaked ahead of May 6 launch.

MG Windsor Pro: What are the changes to the interior?

The Windsor Pro features a beige color scheme for its seats, which appears more upscale compared to the black seats and is less likely to absorb heat when the vehicle is exposed to sunlight. Nevertheless, the maintenance of beige seats may pose challenges over time.

MG Windsor Pro: Will there be any changes to the exterior?

MG has updated the alloy wheel design for the Windsor Pro, featuring a diamond-cut finish identical to that of the MG Hector. Additionally, there is now ADAS badging on the rear tailgate, and the brand may introduce a new color scheme.

MG Windsor Pro: Will there be any changes to the powertrain?

It is expected MG will not make any changes to the powertrain of the Windsor Pro. It will continue to come with an electric motor mounted on the front axle that is rated for 134 bhp of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

First Published Date: 03 May 2025, 13:29 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG JSW MG Motor India Windsor EV electric vehicles EV electric cars Windsor Pro

