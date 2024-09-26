Can MG Windsor fulfil your dream of driving an EV? Pros and cons explained

MG Windsor is the latest electric vehicle (EV) in town and is making some very big promises to find a place in your garage. It may not be the first electric car from MG in India but it does try to strike a balance between the tiny but practical Comet EV and the premium but pricey ZS EV . The Windsor EV is also like no other EV in the Indian market at present and this is because of its crossover profile. Backed with a ‘ Battery-as-a-Subscription ’ program, is this the battery-powered car that you have been waiting for?

The Windsor EV is essentially a re-badged version of the Wuling Cloud EV that is sold in several global markets. Not much has changed on the Windsor when compared to the Cloud EV, apart from the Wuling badge and logos. And that may well be a good thing. While its design will take a whole lot of getting used to, it is what is inside that is this EV's biggest claim to fame.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon EV 40.5 kWh 40.5 kWh 465 km 465 km ₹ 12.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Comprehensive drive review of Windsor EV

How big is the MG Windsor EV?

The Windsor EV is deceptive in its dimensions. Its crossover body style helps it brandish an aerodynamic profile that is extremely important for an enhanced range. But the MG model doesn't exactly look big to the naked eye. In fact, while its wheelbase of 2,700 mm is longer than that of the ZS EV and even Tata Nexon, it just does not have the road presence that many may desire.

Also Read : Which variant of MG Windsor EV to choose?

In a market showering love for SUVs, the Windsor EV may be a fresh take in terms of its design, complete with LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels and glass antenna. But the design is still likely to divide opinions big time.

How is the cabin of MG Windsor EV?

If the exterior design and styling will divide opinions, the cabin of the Windsor EV will unite cheers. The interiors of the MG EV are both premium and very comfortable with generous amount of cushioning on all seats. While the rear seats recline by up to 130 degrees, both front seats fall back to nearly 180 degrees for a flat-bed experience.

Flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!

The front seats also have cooling function and there is a large - and fixed - glass panel on the roof of the Windsor EV.

But the biggest highlight of the Windsor EV is the mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen that has a bright, crisp and vivid display quality. Even the feed from the 360-degree camera is impressive, providing a clear view of all that surrounds the vehicle. Paired to this screen is an Infinity sound system.

On the flipside though, the Windsor EV is definitely not for someone who may get overwhelmed with too much technology. While the car does have physical buttons to control the air-conditioning, almost everything else related to entertainment or even car functions are plonked onto the screen. There is a big learning curve to master most of what this entertainment unit has on offer.

What is the battery size and range of MG Windsor EV?

The MG Windsor EV has a 38 kWh battery pack at its core and claims to have a range of 330 kilometres. In the real world, expect a range of around 300 kilometres and that is decent enough for daily drives within the city and the occasional highway journeys.

The drive quality itself is just about par because while the Windsor EV is composed, it is not as excitable as most EVs tend to be. There are four drive modes to choose from and for most parts, it is more prudent to be driven in a Windsor than driving it.

Should you buy the MG Windsor EV?

The Windsor EV is priced from ₹13.50 lakhs and the top of three variant is at ₹15.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). At these price points, it may make a lot of sense to make the investment. But then there is also the BaaS program which means base Windsor EV can be brought at ₹10 lakhs and then a payment of ₹3.50 per kilometre driven as part of the battery-subscription plan.

MG is also offering a buyback program on the Windsor EV after three years whie there is a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner of each Windsor EV unit. As such, if you have always wanted to drive an electric car but may not have had the budget for a ZS EV, the Windsor EV makes a great case for itself. It may not still be ideal, however, to have this as the only car in the house and for anyone looking at a more radical body style and a more enthusiastic driving experience, there are other options too.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: