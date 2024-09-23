MG Windsor EV drive review: Crossing into crossover territory

MG Windsor EV or electric vehicle comes into the Indian market with the claim of being a stepping stone into the world of battery-powered mobility that addresses the basic concerns of potential buyers without forcing them to make compromises. So while the Comet EV from the same family lacks space or any sort of road presence and the ZS EV has been out of budget for many, here is JSW MG Motor India's third attempt at cracking the Indian electric car code. Does it work?

The Windsor EV is essentially the Wuling Cloud EV that is available in several markets like China and those in South-East Asia. In India, it is the third EV from MG and the first after its partnership with the JSW Group. It is a car that is also looking at swimming upstream against a wave of SUVs while offering an entirely new purchase program. The stakes are high, risks higher still. Can it then be a trendsetter or will it be confined to the sidelines of a fringe segment ?

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 9.99 Lakhs Compare MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 400 EV 39.4 kwh 39.4 kwh 456 km 456 km ₹ 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Here is our first-drive review of the MG Windsor EV:

MG Windsor EV: Is it styled for you?

If you are looking for an SUV, the Windsor isn't for you. If you are looking for an EV with a large and robust or even a sporty profile, the Windsor is not for you either. But if crossovers are your thing and you aren't too keen on being the center of attention on the road, then this MG should be right up your alley.

The Windsor EV has a rather unusual face that may not instantly impress an onlooker. But the rounded contours here are tastefully glazed with LED elements and a tad of chrome at the very bottom.

Here is an EV that seeks to tick the essential boxes rather than cater to the limelight. Its crossover profile is most evident from the side, enhancing its aerodynamic credentials, and gets flush-type door handles, large windows and 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The wheelbase of 2,700 mm is also longer than that of the Nexon EV or even MG's very own ZS EV.

Windsor EV follows a rather conventional design philosophy as far as its side and rear views are concerned. There is no exaggerated use of chrome and instead, the styling is kept mature and simple.

The face of the Windsor EV, will however, divide opinions and while it does get a stretched LED light bar on its nose, illuminated MG logo and LED headlamps lower down, it still isn't the most-handsome looking vehicle around. A closed front grille with some chrome treatment on the lower bumper complete the front view.

The Windsor does not have a frunk - front trunk, unlike many EVs of today. But with a massive cargo area at the back, it does not even need any additional storage space.

At the back, the Windsor EV gets another stretched LED light bar that connects the LED tail lamps while the Windsor lettering is splashed across the trunk door. There is also a glass antenna up top. As subjective as the appearance of any car can be, the rear profile to me is the most sorted and sensible view of this particular model.

My take: The Windsor EV is designed more for practical reasons than for pomp and splendour. Its crossover body type definitely does not cater to superfluous need to show off but the Windsor EV still manages to appear pleasant from most exterior angles.

MG Windsor EV: Is this a car or a lounge?

The massive dashboard area inside the Windsor EV can be a picnic table on the move. Turn on Netflix on this giant screen and it can be a date night in an EV!

If the exterior profile and styling of the MG Windsor EV is more than likely to divide opinions, the cabin will unite almost everyone. This MG has one of the most comfortable and premium cabin of any mass-market EV, if not THE most comfortable and premium.

Let's first start with space. And there is a whole lot of it. The rear section of the Windsor EV is where you would want to be for the most parts because the cabin goes above and beyond to pamper. There is a whole lot of leg and knee room even with the front seats pushed back to its max. A flat floorbed and lack of intrusion by the center console means even the person in the middle is seated comfortably. Headroom is quite adequate too and there is a massive 600 litres of cargo area at the very back.

At 600 litres, the Windsor EV has a cargo area that can pack in the biggest suitcases that you can find anywhere in your house. The rear-seats also split fold for more storage options.

Then there is the sheer attention to function. All the seats are extremely well cushioned and the back seats can be reclined by up to 130 degrees for customisable comfort. There is an armrest in the middle of the backseats and three dedicated headrests on top. And while there could have been more storage space and blinds for the enormous windows, the Windsor experience can be further elevated by folding the front seats to almost 180 degrees for a near flatbed experience. The use case? Imaging charging your EV while sleeping inside the air-conditioned cabin.

Flat-folding front seats mean you can take a nap while the Windsor EV is either parked or when it is getting charged. Just do not try this with the EV on the move because there is no ADAS!

The front too has much to look forward to with a ginormous 15.6-inch infotainment screen with the feed from 360 degree cameras as well as a plethora of apps and car-control features. The display is crisp and while there is a millisecond lag on touch input, it is truly a screen that is more like on vehicles in the luxury space.

The mammoth 15.6-inch main infotainment screen inside Windsor EV manages to dwarf everything else on the dashboard.

But there are drawbacks too. Interacting with the screen will take a fair bit of learning and getting used to because there is just way too much that is packed here. The home screen, in fact, is chock-a-block. And while there are physical buttons to control the air-conditioning system, almost everything else needs to be managed from the display - from operating the mammoth sunshade to adjusting the headlights. And while there is support for voice in various languages, MG needs to dial back on the strategy to plonk everything on the screen. What if there is a software malfunction or if the screen gets damaged?

Plonking every car-related function on the main display unit inside the Windsor EV may be a futuristic take on convenience but is not very conducive to regular use.

Storage space in the front section is quite adequate with a very plush center console packing in three cupholders and space under the armrest too. There is more space under the center console - made possible by the lack of a transmission tunnel, and a fairly large glovebox too. There is more storage option on the doors too. The usual fare of wireless phone charging, wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air-purification system, nine-speaker Infinity sound system, electronically-adjustable driver seat, front-seat ventilation, rain-sensing wipers and i-Smart features are available as well.

The large storage area between the footwell areas inside MG Windsor is a big boon for compulsive shoppers.

My take: The cabin of the Windsor EV can truly boast of a first-class airline experience and this is the biggest strength of the car. The feature list is typically well packed and there is much to look forward to whether seated at the front or in the back.

MG Windsor EV: Sprinter or marathon runner?

The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack that is smaller than what is on the ZS EV but obviously bigger than the one inside Comet EV. The range, therefore, is also between what the other two MG models claim to offer.

The Windsor EV packs in a 38 kWh battery packand has a claimed range of around 330 kms. During the course of our test run with it, we drove the car for 117 kilometres - within city and on expressway - and had the vehicle on with air-conditioning for another 45 minutes. By the end of our drive experience, we had around 55 per cent charge left. The maths of it all is that you should be able to extract somewhere between 275 kilometres and 300 milometers from the Windsor in the real world.

On the move, the Windsor has a calm demeanour which is quite unlike what EVs usually are like. Sure there is near-instant throttle response but it is not the kinds that would throw you back in your seat. Instead, triple-digit speeds come up progressively even in the 'Sports' mode and very little of the outside noise seeps into the cabin. There, however, is some tyre-roll noise though.

The Windsor EV is not the most enthusiastic electric car we have driven. That said, it does pull fairly easily to triple-digit speeds while keeping the cabin calm. The discerning ears, however, will pick up the tyre noise at these speeds.

At high speeds, the Windsor EV isn't exactly rock steady and there is no real feedback from the steering either. But it isn't exactly a dealbreaker because the Windsor keeps munching miles well and the plush seats mentioned earlier, keeps the cabin composed on straight stretches.

It is within city limits though where the Windsor comes into its element. Tap into the 'Normal' of ‘Eco’ mode and the car ambles along quite well with the suspension absorbing most of the road challenges well. There is also an ‘Eco+’ drive mode which though is for strictly SOS purposes when the charge left is dangerously low.

Overall, the Windsor is not the most fun EV we have experienced but it once again plays the balancing act between offering a comfortable ride and a practical drive.

MG Windsor EV: Should you buy it?

Parked and charged! The Windsor EV can be charged fairly quickly using a 50 kW charger. MG is also offering one year of free charging via all stations listed under its e-Hub application.

This is a tough question to answer even though MG has introduced what it claims is a revolutionary battery-subscription model. The base variant price of Windsor EV is ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) but that is minus the battery which can be ‘rented’ under the 'Battery as a Service' program. What this basically is that you purchase the Windsor sans battery for ₹10 lakh before taxes and then opt for one of four battery rental plans which are at approximately ₹3.50 per kilometre driven. There are, of course, terms and conditions that apply.

If you do not want to get into the battery rental program, you can buy the EV at anywhere between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. And that is a good price proposition.

But the question again is: Should you buy the Windsor?

This MG EV offers what is easily the best cabin in for any EV in this price bracket, has a bucket-full list of features and a respectable drive range. The drive itself isn't exactly enthusiastic and the exterior looks won't likely get mass cheer either. The Windsor is, in a nutshell, practical, comfortable and can be economical if you plan on driving a whole lot. For that pomp and show though, curvv your interest elsewhere.

First Published Date: