The electric crossover has been launched in India with a battery subscription program

MG Windsor EV comes as a rebadged version of Wuling Cloud EV

The EV comes available in three variants Excite, Exclusive and Essence

MG Windsor EV comes available with a battery subscription program, which costs 3.5 per kilometre, while the car costs 9.99 lakh

Without the battery subscription program, the Windsor EV is priced between 13.50 lakh and 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

Powering the EV is a 38 kWh battery pack

The EV is capable of running up to 331 kilometre on a single charge

The EV generates 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque

MG aims to challenge Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 with the Windsor EV
