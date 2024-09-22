The electric crossover has been launched in India with a battery subscription program
MG Windsor EV comes as a rebadged version of Wuling Cloud EV
The EV comes available in three variants Excite, Exclusive and Essence
MG Windsor EV comes available with a battery subscription program, which costs ₹3.5 per kilometre, while the car costs ₹9.99 lakh
Without the battery subscription program, the Windsor EV is priced between ₹13.50 lakh and ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
Powering the EV is a 38 kWh battery pack
The EV is capable of running up to 331 kilometre on a single charge
The EV generates 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque
MG aims to challenge Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 with the Windsor EV