BYD Atto 2, Sealion 6 PHEVs likely to launch in India as carmaker plans hybrid push

BYD ’s portfolio in India currently includes only electric vehicles, but the Chinese auto giant is now gearing up to expand the lineup to include hybrid models as well. To this effect, BYD India has dropped teasers across its social media channels, confirming that it will soon launch its first plug-in hybrid model for India. While there is no confirmation on which model will actually make its way here, BYD could potentially launch the Atto 2 or the Sealion 6.

The teasers confirm that the upcoming BYD PHEV will employ the brand’s DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid EV powertrain. DM-i stands for Dual Mode – intelligent, and it is the hybrid technology that underpins several BYD vehicles, employing a petrol engine as the starter generator for the battery as well as a range extender. With this, the carmaker is able to offer low running costs and reduced range anxiety within the same package.

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Which BYD hybrid is on its way?

BYD remains tight-lipped on exactly which PHEV is allotted for India, but among the likely contenders sits the Atto 2, which has been in consideration for quite some time. The BYD Atto 2 DM-i comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers either a 7.8 kWh battery or an 18 kWh unit. The former enables a combined range of 928 km, while the latter takes it up to 999 km (both WLTP).

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The BYD Sealion 6 DM-i is another possible candidate, owing to its presence at the Auto Expo 2025 as well as the recent sighting of a test mule on Indian roads. On the visual front, it looks similar to the Sealion 7 EV that was launched here, although the latter boasts larger dimensions.

The Sealion 6 is globally offered with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a turbo-petrol unit, both available with 18.3 kWh or 26.6 kWh battery configurations. The 1.5-litre NA is for FWD variants, pushing out a combined 218 bhp and enabling an all-electric range of up to 140 km (NEDC). The turbo-petrol engine is available in the AWD variants, making up to 344 bhp and delivering an all-electric range of up to 128 km. With this, the Sealion 6 PHEV offers a combined driving range of 1,092 km.

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