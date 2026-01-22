BMW unveils iX3 Long Wheelbase for China; India launch in the cards

BMW has developed an iX3 Long Wheelbase exclusively for the Chinese market, and it will be globally unveiled at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show 2026. This will mark the carmaker’s first long-wheelbase EV developed on its Neue Klasse architecture, slated to be launched in the second half of 2026. What’s more is that BMW has confirmed it will bring the iX3 LWB over to India.

The BMW iX3 LWB brings a wheelbase extended by 108 millimetres. With this, it can offer significantly better rear seat comfort and space, factors which are crucial to both the Chinese and the Indian markets. BMW claims that the new design does not compromise on the SUV’s driving dynamics, which makes sense as the model comes with an exclusive chassis and suspension setup that maintains a refined driving experience across a wide range of road conditions.

BMW iX3 LWB: What’s inside?

The BMW iX3 LWB features a wheelbase stretched by 108 mm, aimed at improving rear seat space and comfort

The iX3 LWB will be shipped with the latest Panoramic iDrive, a pillar-to-pillar display that stretches across the base of the windshield. This works alongside a 17.9-inch display on the centre console and an optional 3D HUD. All are underpinned by the latest BMW Operating System X that incorporates approximately 70 per cent locally developed software engineering. Buyers can further add features such as a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic moonroof, and 3-zone auto climate control.

BMW iX3 LWB: What powers it?

BMW claims the iX3 Long Wheelbase retains the brand’s signature driving dynamics despite the extended proportions

The iX3 LWB is underpinned by the same 800-volt Neue Klasse architecture that was debuted with the regular iX3. This brings the sixth-generation eDrive system featuring newly-developed electrical motors that derive power from high-density cylindrical cells.

BMW is yet to reveal battery capacities for its Neue Klasse models, but it remains confident about range on the upcoming EVs. While the regular iX3 claims approximately 800 km of single-charge range on the WLTP cycle, the long wheelbase model is said to enable a 900 km CLTC range. With a 400 kW charging capacity, the SUV can replenish over 400 km of range in just 10 minutes, whereas charging from 10-80 per cent will take around 21 minutes.

BMW iX3 LWB: Launch and availability

BMW iX3 LWB is underpinned by the 800-volt Neue Klasse architecture with sixth-generation eDrive technology

The iX3 LWB is currently going through development and validation programmes. Following this, it will be on display at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, to be held between April 24 and May 3, 2026. It will be launched in China in the second half of the year before reaching Indian shores. At present, the availability of the iX3 LWB will be limited to China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

There is no word on how much the SUV will cost when it arrives in India. The iX3 50 xDrive variant unveiled at IAA Mobility 2025 will be launched at a starting price of around $60,000 ( ₹52.91 lakh), so expect a slight premium on the long-wheelbase model.

