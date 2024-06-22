BMW CE 04 electric scooter with 129 km of range to launch on 24th July

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch its first electric scooter in the Indian market. It is called CE 04 and it will go on sale on 24th July. The electric scooter is already on sale in the global market at a price of $ 11,795. There would be no direct rivals of the BMW CE 04 in the Indian market as it would be the first electric scooter from a premium manufacturer.

The riding range is the most commonly asked question about the BMW Motorrad electric scooter. According to WMTC cycle, BMW Motorrad claims a riding range of 129 km or 80 miles on a single charge. Charging the battery pack from 0-100 per cent takes approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes, while charging from 0-80 per cent takes around 3 hours and 30 minutes. If you use the fast charger, it will take about 1 hour and 40 minutes to charge from 0-100 percent, and 1 hour and 5 minutes to charge from 0-80 percent.

BMW CE 04: Specs

BMW Motorrad has equipped the electric scooter with a liquid-cooled Permanent-magnet synchronous motor. This motor has a power rating of 19.72 bhp. The maximum power output from the electric motor is 41.4 bhp at 4,900 rpm, and it delivers a peak torque output of 61 Nm at 1,500 rpm.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn

The top speed of the electric scooter is limited to 120 kmph, which is quite impressive for an electric scooter. In terms of acceleration, the BMW CE 04 can go from 0 to 50 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. The scooter also offers three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road.

BMW CE 04: Features

In terms of features, the BMW CE 04 comes with an LED headlamp, a 10.25" TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, keyless ride, ABS, ASC, Electronic reverse, and a ventilated storage compartment with USB C. Additionally, there are some optional features and accessories available for purchase.

First Published Date: