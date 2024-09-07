BMW CE 02 premium electric scooter bookings open in India, launch soon

BMW Motorrad India has begun accepting bookings for the new CE 02 premium electric scooter from today onwards, September 7, 2024. The company opted for the auspicious festive period of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ to commence bookings for its latest electric offering in the country online and at dealerships. The BMW CE 02 made its global debut as a concept in 2021 while the production version was revealed in 2023.

The BMW CE 02 is made in India at TVS' Hosur facility and will go on sale soon as the German brand's most accessible electric two-wheeler in the count

The new BMW CE 02 already has an India connection with the model co-developed with TVS Motor Company and is manufactured for the global markets at the latter’s Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu. BMW Motorrad says the CE 02 cannot be defined as a scooter or motorcycle. Instead, it’s a new two-wheeler for cities and urban areas that blurs the lines between funky and practicality. The new CE 02 will join the CE 04, which launched a few weeks prior, in the brand’s electric two-wheeler lineup in the country.

The BMW CE 02 is available with two electric motor outputs globally - 11 kW and 4 kW. It's unclear which of these will be sold in India

BMW CE 02 Design & Features

The BMW CE 02 sports minimal bodywork, a single flat seat, an exposed drivetrain, and chunky front forks and wheels. Its distinctive appearance and compact size make it stand out from the rest of the conventionally designed electric two-wheelers on sale.

The CE 02 is equipped with a host of features including all-LED lighting, a reverse gear, keyless operation, USB charging, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument console, gold-finished USD front forks and preload-adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking power comes from a 239 mm single disc at the front and a 220 mm single disc at the rear. The e-model rides on 14-inch wheels with a 120/80 section front tyre and a 150/70 section rear tyre.

BMW CE 02 Specifications

The BMW CE 02 is a lifestyle offering and practicality will take a backseat overall. That said, the model packs a rather powerful electric motor that is available in two options globally - 11 kW (14.7 bhp) or 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The 11 kW version can hit a top speed of 95 kmph, while the 4 kW version has a top speed of 45 kmph. The model can be had with either dual 2 kWh battery packs promising a range of 90 km (claimed) or a single 2 kWh battery pack with a range of 45 km (claimed) on a single charge.

Considering the CE 02 is made in India, it should not be as jaw-droppingly expensive as the CE 04, which retails at ₹14.90 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, we do expect the CE 02 to command a significant premium over the current range of electric scooters and motorcycles on sale. Expect prices in the ₹4-6 lakh range when the model is launched later this month.

