BMW CE 02 production starts at TVS' Hosur factory

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today celebrated their 10-year long partnership. On this milestone, the production of BMW CE 02 started at TVS Motor’s Hosur manufacturing plant. Apart from this, TVS also rolled out the 1,50,000th unit of BMW Motorrad’s 310 cc series of motorcycles. Together, the two companies have developed and launched five iconic motorcycles, including the BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and BMW G310 RR, along with TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycles, TVS Apache RR 310 and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310.

The Apache RTR 310 received a lot of appreciation and the manufacturer has started production of the motorcycle. The brand will soon start deliveries and test rides. The motorcycle is priced between ₹2.43 lakh and ₹2.64 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Then there is BMW's CE 02 electric scooter. As of now, it is not known whether it will go on sale in the Indian market or not. The electric motor uses a belt drive to transfer power and the motor itself produces a max power output of 54.91 Nm at 1,000 rpm. BMW is using a 48 V electrical system.

There are two riding modes, Surf and Flow. Apart from this, there is a reverse gear as well. Other features on offer are an LED headlamp, ABS on the front wheel, a USB-C charging socket, a keyless ride and a 3.5-inch TFT display.

Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, of TVS Motor Company, said, "Our decade long partnership with BMW Motorrad is based on shared values of innovation, quality, customer delight and engineering prowess. Aligning with our EV led global vision for growth, we are proud to extend this partnership with cutting-edge technologies and sustainable mobility solutions. In this next stage of our partnership, we are creating opportunities to jointly design and develop common platforms. Through our collaborative efforts we've achieved five extraordinary products in the 310cc series, including recent TVS Apache RTR 310. These products are now embraced by enthusiasts in over 100 markets globally. Taking our relationship to the next level, we have started the production of our first jointly designed, developed and industrialized EV together, the BMW CE 02, at Hosur Plant today. Together, we have achieved outstanding results, and we are excited about the future as we continue to explore new opportunities and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of two-wheelers."

Dr Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad, said, “The 10th anniversary is an impressive proof of the success and strength of the collaboration between BMW Motorrad and TVS Motor Company. What began ten years ago has developed into an extraordinary success story. Our strong synergies have led to the development of impressive offerings in the Sub-500cc segment. Since the launch, BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity and have become a key pillar of BMW Motorrad's worldwide success. The extension and expansion of this partnership towards future technologies and sustainable mobility solutions including the unique and fully electric masterpiece BMW CE 02 is therefore a consistent step to also shape the future together with TVS Motor Company. And today's start of production of our unique CE 02 marks a significant milestone in our joint and future cooperation."

