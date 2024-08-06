Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition launched at 1.29 lakh, sold only on Amazon

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Chetak 3201 Special Edition, bringing a new variant of the electric scooter. The new Bajaj Chetak 3201 is priced at ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and is available exclusively on Amazon this month. The bike Compared to the standard variants, the new Chetak 3201 gets special upgrades in the form of aesthetic and feature updates. Here's what makes the new Bajaj Chetak 3201 special.

Bajaj Auto Amazon partnership

The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition marks the first-of-its-kind collaboration between an electric vehicle player and an e-commerce giant, according to Bajaj Auto. Customers will be able to complete the purchase of the e-scooter online with the remainder of the paper work carried out by the dealership. Notably, Bajaj recently announced its partnership with Flipkart to sell its motorcycle range online.

The Chetak 3201 Special Edition gets the Brooklyn Black paint scheme with tone-on-tone decals and a quilted seat

Speaking about the special edition, Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto, said, “We are delighted to elevate our partnership with Amazon with the exclusive launch and August sale of our Special Edition Chetak. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the EV industry, where customers can access quiet luxury on wheels exclusively on Amazon. The electric Chetak with its sturdy build and solid metal body, evokes a sense of trust and durability that our customers have come to expect from Bajaj Auto. This new special edition continues that legacy, delivering an unparalleled riding experience that combines luxury, reliability, and cutting-edge features."

Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition

The new Chetak 3201 Special Edition gets special enhancements in the form of a tone-on-tone embossed decals and quilted seats. Based on the top-end Premium variant, the electric scooter gets a Brooklyn Black paint scheme and continues to get a solid steel body. The model is IP 67 rated for water resistance. The Chetak promises a range of 136 km (ARAI certified) on a single charge with a top speed of 73 kmph.

Bajaj Chetak 3201 Special Edition Features

On the feature front, the new Chetak 3201 gets a host of features including Bluetooth connectivity via the Chetak App, a colour TFT instrument console, and auto hazard light.

Bajaj also announced that the Chetak Premium, Chetak Urbane (3202) and the new Chetak 3201 Special Edition have received approvals for the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) from the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). The company is also a part of the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for EVs.

