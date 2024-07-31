HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak Hits Major Milestone, Crosses 20,000 Bookings In One Month

Bajaj Chetak hits major milestone, crosses 20,000 bookings in one month

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 15:26 PM
Bajaj Chetak has crossed 20,000 bookings in the month of July. A key factor driving the increased bookings is Bajaj's strategic expansion of its sales
Bajaj Auto has achieved a significant milestone with its Chetak electric scooter, surpassing 20,000 bookings in July 2024. Bajaj claims that the launch of the new Chetak 2901 variant, priced at 95,998 (ex-showroom Bangalore), has contributed significantly to this surge in demand.

A key factor driving the increased bookings is Bajaj's strategic expansion of its sales network, the company stated. By establishing Chetak Experience Centres in Tier 2 towns, the company has made the scooter more accessible to a wider customer base. The introduction of the Bajaj Chetak 2901, built on a metal body, has also been instrumental in attracting new customers.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak 2901 launched at 95,998, gets 123 km of range

Offered in a palette of five colours including Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow, and Azure Blue, the Bajaj Chetak 2901 comes standard with a digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can further enhance the features with the optional TecPac, which includes a suite of advanced functionalities such as Hill Hold, Reverse, Sport, and Economy modes.

Targeting a Wider Audience

With the Bajaj Chetak 2901, Bajaj aims to attract both traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) scooter users and electric vehicle enthusiasts. The company's focus on style, durability, and advanced features, coupled with a competitive price point, positions the Chetak as a strong contender in the electric scooter market.

Also Read : Ather Rizta vs Ola S1 Pro, Vida V1 Pro, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak: Prices compared

The Bajaj Chetak 2901 boasts a certified driving range of 123 km on a single charge and offers a range of connectivity options. Bajaj is also expanding its dealership network, with over 500 dealerships now offering the Chetak in various variants: Premium, Urbane, and the recently launched 2901.

Bajaj is actively expanding the Chetak dealership network. Currently, the electric scooter is available across over 500 dealerships in India, with the company aiming for even wider coverage. Bajaj Auto's strategic initiatives, coupled with the scooter's compelling features, have positioned the Chetak as a strong contender in the burgeoning electric mobility space.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 15:26 PM IST
TAGS: Chetak 500 bajaj chetak electric vehicle electric scooter ev

