Tata Avinya X Concept showcased Auto Expo 2025

Tata Avinya X Concept has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. The concept first made its debut in 2022 and last year, Tata Motors announced that they will be launching vehicles under the Avinya brand in 2026. Tata Avinya's series of electric cars will be underpinned by Jaguar Land Rover 's EMA platform. This time the design of the Avinya is completely different than what we have seen till now.

The most significant transformation of the Avinya is its shift from a coupe-like design to a more crossover-oriented aesthetic, a development anticipated from Tata as part of the Avinya's evolution. Notable features of its silhouette include a raised stance, oversized wheels, retractable door handles, and continuous headlamps and tail lamps. The rear design is notably understated, featuring a unified tail lamp and glossy black bumpers.

The interiors were not unveiled but Tata says that they will be using eco-friendly materials. There will be elements such as fabric-wrapped soundbars, hidden vents, aroma diffusers, and lounge-style rear seating to create a luxurious and serene atmosphere. The dashboard integrates subtle technology, offering necessary information while reducing distractions.

The exterior colour scheme is called Samudra which is inspired by the shimmer of ocean waves. At the rear, terracotta interiors are designed with sustainable materials. Tata will be using matrix LED lighting for the Avinya. Other things that we noticed are two-spoke steering wheel, free-standing screens, panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control and wireless phone charger as well.

Last year, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEM) and Jaguar Land Rover Plc (JLR), both 100 per cent subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the licensing of JLR’s modular platform. Under this agreement, the Tata Avinya series of premium electric vehicles will use the JLR's modular architecture. Products from Avinya will be positioned above the products of Tata Motors and below Land Rover. Avinya will be sold through dealerships of Tata Motors only initially. This is just like Toyota has Lexus, Hyundai has Genesis, Tata Motors will have Avinya.

