Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 22, 2025: Honda seeks govt policy to make bioethanol fuel price more affordable
Latest news on January 22, 2025: Honda believes ethanol has an edge over existing fuels in terms of cutting carbon emissions but the running cost is higher due to low fuel efficiency.
22 Jan 2025, 10:20 AM IST
22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
- Hyundai Creta Flex Fuel can run E100 ethanol. It gets a different engine as compared to the current Creta that is on sale in India.
22 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: German carmakers brace for Trump tariffs, warns of higher price
- In the past, Donald Trump had used the threat of tariffs to push automakers to move more production to the United States.
22 Jan 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki advocates for multi-pronged powertrain technologies to curb carbon emission
- Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO has advocated the use of biogas as a vehicle fuel.
22 Jan 2025, 08:12 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: What's next for EVs as Trump moves to revoke Biden-era incentives?
- Trump's order said he would eliminate the electric vehicle mandate and promote true consumer choice, which is essential for economic growth and innovation, by removing regulatory barriers to motor vehicle access.
22 Jan 2025, 07:28 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: India to achieve 20% ethanol blending target in February 2025, says Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri
- India originally aimed to achieve the target of 20 ethanol blending in 2030 but later postponed it to 2025.
22 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 21: Ola Roadster bike production begins, Isuzu D-Max BEV concept, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 22 Jan 2025, 07:09 AM IST