Tata Curvv showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Tata Motors has showcased production version of the upcoming Curvv SUV at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
The version showcased is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 113 bhp and 260 Nm.
It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
This is the same engine that is doing duty on the Nexon sub-compact SUV.
Once launched, the Curvv will sit between the Nexon and Harrier.
The launch is scheduled to happen later this year.
The Curvv will also get an ICE counterpart which will sit above Nexon.ev
The Curvv will also be available with a new-generation petrol engine.
The Curvv will be the most affordable SUV-coupe in the Indian market.