Tata Harrier EV and Safari Stealth Edition showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Check details

These unique editions sport a dark-themed exterior treatment with newly revised interiors. The Stealth Editions aim to give Tata Motors added clout to cater to differing preferences of the customers.

The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier EV gets a matte black treatment on the outside. In addition to this, the key design features such as the front grille and bumper have been coated in black on the Safari. The SUV sports a ‘Safari’ badge on the front fender and has 19-inch alloy wheels. The Harrier EV meanwhile, sports unique dual-tone alloy wheels. In every other respect, both the models retain the design features from the regular models such as the connected LED lighting and the silhouette.

Tata Safari and Harrier EV Stealth Editions: Features

While the Stealth Editions of the Tata Safari and Harrier EV sport an all-black interior theme, the overall dashboard configuration remains in familiar form as seen on the standard models. The interior boasts a panoramic sunroof, a 10 inches touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25 digital instrument panel, a wireless charger, second-row sun shades, active climate controls with touch panel options, a JBL-tuned 10-speaker sound system, cooled seats for the first and second rows, a new design for the drive selector for the automatic models, and dual-zone climate control.

In terms of safety, these SUVs are equipped with seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat tethers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), three-point seatbelt with occupant reminders, hill hold assist, 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

Tata Safari and Harrier EV Stealth Editions: Specs

Both the Tata Safari Stealth Edition and Harrier EV stealth edition retain the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 168 bhp with peak torque of 350 Nm, a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic will be offered. Fuel efficiency is expected to be at 16.30 kmpl for the former and 14.50 kmpl for the latter.

The dual-motor version of the Harrier EV delivers an impressive torque output of 520 Nm. Confer with Tata Motors, who have yet to divulge specific details about the EV's battery capacity, motor specifications, or range capabilities.

The special editions are likely to come at a price more than those of the standard models.Further, the Tata Safari is priced between ₹15.50 lakh and ₹27 lakh, and the Harrier EV is likely to be offered just above ₹30 lakh. The mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

