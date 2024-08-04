HT Auto
Audi's new China EV series won't have brand's signature four-ring logo

By: Reuters
Updated on: 04 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM
Volkswagen-owned Audi is gearing up to develop new electric cars in China for the Chinese market, and they will be doing so in partnership with SAIC.
Audi SAIC China
Audi and SAIC will co-develop the new BEV platform specifically for the Chinese market that will spawn EVs in the B and C segments
Audi and SAIC will co-develop the new BEV platform specifically for the Chinese market that will spawn EVs in the B and C segments

Audi's new electric cars series developed in China for the Chinese market will not sport its four-ring logo, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said.

The decision by the premium marque owned by Germany's Volkswagen is due to "brand image consideration," one of the people said. It also reflects the use of automotive architecture co-developed with Chinese partner SAIC and an increased reliance on local suppliers and technologies. Reuters was not able to learn if the new series, codenamed "Purple" internally, would have a different logo or would just carry the name Audi on the vehicles.

A concept car for the series is due to be unveiled in November when Audi will also explain the series' "brand story", the two people said. A third person who was briefed on the matter said nine models are planned by 2030. The sources declined to be identified as the automaker has not made the plans public.

Audi declined to comment on what it called speculation. SAIC said in a statement to Reuters that the EVs would be "true Audi with authentic Audi DNA".

Volkswagen plans more cost cuts amid lower deliveries and waning demand

Chinese automakers are increasingly taking share in their home market - the world's largest - with tech-savvy EVs. That's led to sinking sales for foreign automakers, many of which are much more reliant on gasoline-engine models, pushing them into forming new partnerships.

Audi and SAIC, a long-time VW partner, said in May they would jointly develop a platform for EVs for the Chinese market. Developing cars specifically for China allows foreign automakers to come to grips with the latest features in EVs and Chinese tastes while still targeting a huge customer pool.

Watch: Q8 drive review – Audi's flagship SUV in India

Automakers like Audi and VW would likely do further research before adapting those models for other markets, says Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight.

Audi sold less than 10,000 EVs in China in the first six months of 2024. By contrast, Chinese premium EV brands Nio and Zeekr each sold eight times more.

Slowdown in cars and EV sales begin to hurt global auto giants

Audi's new EV series will use a CATL battery and an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) from Chinese tech startup Momenta, the two people with direct knowledge of the plans said. The electrical architecture of SAIC's EV brand IM Motors will be used in the "Purple" series, they added.

VW has also sought to tap Chinese EV expertise. It reached a deal with Xpeng this year that will see all locally produced VW-branded EVs use architecture co-developed with the Chinese firm.

Audi's EVs currently sold in China will continue to have the four-interlocking ring logo. These are the Q4 e-tron made with joint venture partner FAW, the Q5 e-tron SUV made with SAIC and the Q6 e-tron made with FAW which will be launched later this year. The Q6 e-tron is Audi's first car using VW's advanced premium platform electric (PPE) platform and will use an ADAS supplied by Huawei, sources have said.

First Published Date: 04 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST
