Ather's new EL01 electric scooter spied in India; What we know so far

Ather Energy is currently developing its upcoming EL01 electric scooter, and images of a test mule on Hosur Road, Bengaluru, have surfaced online. Built on a next-generation electric vehicle architecture dubbed the EL platform, the Ather EL01 was revealed as a concept model at the company’s annual Community Day event last year. Expected to be launched in 2026, the upcoming e-scooter is aimed at improving scalability while reducing production and ownership costs.

Built on a new EL platform

The new Ather EL platform utilises a unibody steel frame that simplifies the number of parts used, helping to reduce costs

The EL01 will be the first production model underpinned by Ather’s new EL architecture, which is distinct from the platform used in the Rizta and the 450 range. This new frame has been designed from the ground up as a modular and scalable base for EVs, allowing the brand to spawn multiple models off the same underpinnings. It also incorporates a reworked powertrain and a new software stack, alongside hardware changes aimed at improving service intervals, assembly efficiency, and maintenance turnaround times. Production is expected to take place at Ather’s Sambhaji Nagar facility in Maharashtra.

Practicality and family usage

The EL01 leans towards a more practical, family-focused design. It gets a flat and spacious floorboard, along with a large under-seat storage area that can store two helmets. The scooter rides on 14-inch wheels and features all-LED lighting. A notable addition is the integrated charging enabled by a patented AC-DC module that allows the charging cable to be stored within the scooter itself.

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New features and electronics

The Ather EL platform is designed to be a practical, family-friendly electric scooter with a spacious, flat floorboard and large under-seat storage

The EL01 will likely debut with the brand’s latest AtherStack 7.0, which introduces voice-based interaction tailored for Indian dialects. The software suite is also likely to include features such as crash alerts, pothole detection, and theft protection systems like ParkSafe and LockSafe. In addition, Ather could offer its Infinite Cruise system, which is basically cruise control with multiple modes for city riding, inclines, and low-speed crawling.

Improved charging and battery flexibility

The EL platform could adopt Ather’s next-generation fast-charging system, which is capable of delivering up to 30 km of range in just 10 minutes. While final specifications are yet to be confirmed, the platform itself supports battery packs ranging from 2 kWh to 5 kWh, thanks to its underfloor battery packaging. This would give the brand flexibility to position different variants across price points.

What makes the EL platform significant

At the core of the EL01 is a unibody steel frame with fewer components that simplifies manufacturing and helps in lowering production costs. The modular nature of the chassis means Ather can develop multiple models more quickly, potentially expanding its portfolio across different segments.

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