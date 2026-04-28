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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Planning To Buy New Ampere Magnus Neo Electric Scooter? Key Facts You Must Know

Planning to buy new Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter? Key facts you must know

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 28 Apr 2026, 12:23 pm
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If you are planning to buy the updated Ampere Magnus Neo, here is a quick look at the key changes incorporated into the electric scooter.

Ampere Magnus Neo
The new Ampere Magnus Neo gets a 2.3 kWh battery, promising a 65 kmph top speed and up to 95 km range.
Ampere Magnus Neo
The new Ampere Magnus Neo gets a 2.3 kWh battery, promising a 65 kmph top speed and up to 95 km range.
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Greaves Electric Mobility has launched the new Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter in India at 86,999 (ex-showroom). The updated version of the Manus Neo commands a premium of 2,099 over the pre-updated iteration. Instead of opting for a major overhaul, the updated Ampere Magnus Neo electric scooter comes with a plethora of small changes, which are aimed at improving the day-to-day usability.

If you are planning to buy the updated Ampere Magnus Neo, here is a quick look at the key changes incorporated into the electric scooter.

Ampere Magnus Neo: Key features

The new Magnus Neo comes with a 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup comprising LED headlight, LED taillamp and LED turn indicators. Also, there is a USB charging port. The electric scooter features a 22-litre underseat storage space.

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Ampere Magnus Neo: Updated seat

The updated electric scooter comes with a tweaked seat in an attempt to improve the ergonomics and overall layout. The EV manufacturer has claimed that this updated, ergonomically designed seat will ensure easier riding for longer durations.

Ampere Magnus Neo: New rear wheel

The electric scooter has received a 10-inch rear wheel, which resulted in the seat height standing at an accessible 777 mm, which is 25 mm lower than the pre-updated version. The weight has been reduced as well. The new scooter comes as 5 kg lighter at 103 kg. These updates have made the electric scooter more efficiently manoeuvrable in slow-moving traffic and in tight spaces.

Ampere Magnus Neo: Mechanically unchanged

Mechanically, the Ampere Magnus Neo uses the same dual-frame chassis. It uses a telescopic front fork and a monoshock absorber at the back. For braking duty, the electric scooter uses drum brakes at the front and rear ends.

Ampere Magnus Neo: Powertrain

Powering the Ampere Magnus Neo is a 2.3 kWh LFP battery pack, which promises a range of up to 118 km on a single charge. The electric scooter is claimed to offer a real-world range of around 85-90 km on a single charge, in Eco mode. It is capable of running at a top speed of 65 kmph. It takes around five hours to be charged from 0-80%.

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First Published Date: 28 Apr 2026, 12:23 pm IST
TAGS: Ampere Magnus Neo Ampere Magnus Neo

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