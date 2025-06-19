Check out Suzuki's first electric scooter, the eAccess

The e-Access is the first electric scooter in the portfolio of brand.
The e-Access feels premium because of how the scooter feels in terms of build quality, no panel gaps and switch gear.
The electric motor on duty transfers the power to the rear wheel using a belt-drive system. It puts out 5.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 15 Nm.
The acceleration is brisk, but if you have to overtake someone in a hurry, then that would require planning.
Suzuki is using a 3.072 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed range of 95 km. It is a Lithium Iron Phosphate(LFP) battery pack that is fixed.
The portable AC charger takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent, whereas 0-100 per cent takes 6 hours and 42 minutes.
The e-Access also supports DC fast charging, which takes 1 hour 12 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent,t whereas 0-100 per cent takes 2 hours 12 minutes.
In terms of handling, the e-Access did surprise us a bit. It responds to rider inputs and feels quite agile and light as well.
The rear brake offers good bite, but I felt that the front one could have had a bit more feel, and it lacked progression as well as bite.