Ather's new electric scooter teased, will be based on new EL platform

Ather Energy is all set to host its Community Day on 30th August. The brand has released a new teaser in which the silhouette of the new electric scooter is revealed. The new electric scooter will be based on the EL platform, which is the new low-cost platform that the brand has developed.

In the teaser, it seems like the scooter will have a central spine just like we saw on the Yamaha Aerox 155. The main headlight unit will sit in the apron, and there will be a chunky grab rail at the rear for the pillion. Considering that the new electric scooter will be made for the general public, it can be expected that there will be hooks to tie ropes or fix a backrest. In the teaser, the rear taillight looks quite large.

The new EL platform will spawn budget-friendly electric scooters. It is also a modular platform which essentially means electric scooters of different sizes can be underpinned by this platform. This helps in saving manufacturing and R&D cost because the same platform will be used for different scooters.

2025 Ather Community Day: What should you expect?

Ather has already announced that they will be revealing some kind of voice commands functionality for their Halo range of helmets. This would make Ather the first electric two-wheeler manufacturer to offer voice as a direct communication medium between the rider and the scooter. Currently, we do not know whether the brand will be summoning Google Assistant, Siri or an entirely new assistant that has been developed by the brand.

Ather will also launch next-generation fast-charging systems, and the upgraded Ather Stack 7.0 software—slated for rollout to both new and existing customers. The upcoming event will also feature enhanced interactive zones, giving attendees direct engagement with Ather’s design, engineering, and software teams. The tickets are already live on online platforms.

