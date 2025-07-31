Ather 450S launched with larger battery and 161 km of range, priced at 1.45 lakh

Ather Energy has introduced a new variant of its 450S electric scooter that promises to deliver more distance on a single charge—without dialing down the fun. Powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack, the updated 450S now boasts an IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range of 161 km. Priced at ₹1,45,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), the scooter is aimed at riders who want the sporty character of the 450 platform, but with the added confidence of extended range.

This launch is part of Ather’s continued focus on expanding its 450 series. While the 450X remains the flagship with top-tier software features, the new 450S bridges the gap between the entry-level 2.9 kWh version and the premium 450X. It brings the same performance DNA to a wider audience at a more accessible price. The battery pack continues to be positioned in the floorboard.

The new variant sticks to Ather’s signature sporty design—sharp lines, sleek LED lighting, and a sturdy build quality that riders have come to expect. The company says that despite the larger battery pack, the scooter maintains its light and agile handling.

The Ather 450S gets DeepView display instead of a TFT instrument cluster.

The 450S 3.7 kWh retains its 5.4 kW motor delivering 22 Nm of torque, allowing a 0-40 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 90 km/h. It also offers four ride modes—Smart Eco, Eco, Ride, and Sport—so riders can toggle between efficiency and thrill, depending on their needs.

The scooter doesn’t skimp on features either. It comes equipped with a 7-inch DeepView display, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a host of safety features like AutoHold, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, and theft alerts. OTA software updates ensure the vehicle stays up-to-date with the latest improvements.

Charging is handled through Ather’s fast-growing Grid network with 3300+ points nationwide, or via a home charging setup that powers the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 4.5 hours. For long-term peace of mind, the 450S is covered under the ‘Ather Eight70’ warranty—offering 8 years or 80,000 km of battery protection.

Bookings are now open, with deliveries set to begin in August 2025. City-wise pricing places it competitively across major metros: ₹1,48,047 in Delhi, ₹1,48,258 in Mumbai, and ₹1,47,312 in Chennai.

