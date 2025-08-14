Ather Energy launches Battery as a Service, Buyback Program and Extended Warranty

Ather Energy Ltd, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced three major initiatives aimed at tackling the primary concerns that prevent consumers from switching to electric scooters. The company has introduced Battery as a Service (BaaS), extended its Assured Buyback Programme, and launched an Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW).

Making EV Ownership More Affordable with Battery as a Service

The new Battery as a Service (BaaS) model allows customers to purchase an Ather scooter without paying upfront for the battery. Instead, they can opt for monthly usage plans starting at just ₹1 per kilometre. This approach splits the cost between the scooter “shell" and the battery, reducing the initial investment by up to 30 per cent.

Under the scheme:

Ather Rizta starts at ₹75,999 (ex-showroom, Lucknow)

Ather 450 Series starts at ₹84,341 (ex-showroom, Lucknow)

The battery cost is spread over 3–4 years based on usage, with a minimum 1,000 km monthly plan. Additionally, customers get free fast charging for one year at Ather’s 3,300+ chargers nationwide.

Also Read : Ather teases voice command features for Halo helmet

Assured Buyback for Resale Value Confidence

Following the success of its pilot earlier this year, Ather has expanded its Assured Buyback Programme to a larger audience. Buyers are guaranteed up to 60 per cent of the scooter’s value after three years and up to 50 per cent after four years, depending on kilometres travelled.

This addresses one of the biggest uncertainties for EV buyers — resale value in a rapidly evolving market.

Extended Comprehensive Warranty for Long-Term Peace of Mind

The Extended Comprehensive Warranty (ECW) covers the battery and 11 other essential components, including the motor, controller, dashboard, and charger, for up to five years or 60,000 km (whichever comes first). Available for all AtherStack Pro customers, the warranty safeguards owners from unexpected repair costs and ensures a worry-free ownership experience.

Ather Energy’s Growing EV Ecosystem

Founded in 2013, Ather Energy currently offers two main product lines — the Ather 450 Series for performance-focused riders and the Ather Rizta for family-oriented buyers. The company also operates India’s largest two-wheeler fast-charging network, the Ather Grid, with over 4,000 chargers installed across India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

With the introduction of BaaS, an expanded buyback program, and enhanced warranty coverage, Ather aims to make the switch to electric mobility more attractive, affordable, and secure for Indian households.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: